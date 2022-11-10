Distant Matter Stuns With Effervescent EP, "Iridescent"

Distant Matter has unveiled Iridescent, his brand new, intoxicating EP.

Spanning five sun-kissed tracks, Iridescent is a stunner. Its self-titled instrumental kicks things off on a high note, its spacey soundscapes leading into a radiant future-funk drop with warm-and-fuzzy synths. "Light,"which features a captivating Chuck Barz, continues the sonic journey with its soulful chords, playful melodies and effervescent future bass production.

Then comes the cathartic, four-on-the-floor thumper “Hummingbird” and the pensive yet uplifting “Do You Miss Me?” Distant Matter eventually ties a bow on the EP with “Rockstar,” which is filled with bubbly melodies and fluttering arpeggios for a breezy slice of nostalgia.

Take a listen to Iridescent below.

Taking influence from the songwriting of legendary groups like Queen and The Beatles and combining them with the contemporary sounds of Flume, Louis The Child and SG Lewis, Distant Matter is paving his own lane.

Born and raised in Toronto, he was trained in piano, guitar, drums, bass and more while methodically sharpening his skills as a music producer. With Iridescent, he puts his full artistic expression on display by curating each and every element of the release, including its songwriting, mixing, mastering and even creating the artwork and visual elements.

You can stream Iridescent here and get familiar with Distant Matter via the links below.

