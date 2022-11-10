Distant Matter Stuns With Effervescent EP, "Iridescent"

Skip to main content
Distant Matter has unveiled Iridescent, his brand new, intoxicating EP.

Spanning five sun-kissed tracks, Iridescent is a stunner. Its self-titled instrumental kicks things off on a high note, its spacey soundscapes leading into a radiant future-funk drop with warm-and-fuzzy synths. "Light,"which features a captivating Chuck Barz, continues the sonic journey with its soulful chords, playful melodies and effervescent future bass production.

Then comes the cathartic, four-on-the-floor thumper “Hummingbird” and the pensive yet uplifting “Do You Miss Me?” Distant Matter eventually ties a bow on the EP with “Rockstar,” which is filled with bubbly melodies and fluttering arpeggios for a breezy slice of nostalgia.

Take a listen to Iridescent below.

