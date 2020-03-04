DJ ALLURE Releases Third Independent Single, "Everything"

Working his way up in the EDM world is DJ ALLURE. Ingrained in the ways of club DJing and music production, he has performed in numerous premier venues across America in addition to recently released the 30th volume of his ALLURE'S WORLD mixtape series.

His third independently released single, "Everything," is out now. It joins last year's "Eclipse" and "F.F.E.," also released independently. Staying true to a deep house sound with inspiration from future house and bass house, the producer draws inspiration from the underground Baltimore house scene in which he grew up.

"'Everything' captures multiple emotions. Love, happiness and euphoria are just a few," the DJ said in a press release. "With my music, whether we're vibing and relaxing to deep house or shuffling and partying to bass, I want my listeners to completely let loose and enter my world, even if it's just for a few minutes."

