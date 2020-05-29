DJ D-Sol Drops Eclectic Remix Package for Deep House Ballad "Electric"

By day, David Solomon pulls the strings of Goldman Sachs, one of the nation's largest and most powerful investment banking enterprises. By night, he DJs and produces electronic music as DJ D-Sol, epitomizing a fascinating dichotomy between the worlds of business and music.

DJ D-Sol, who also owns and operates his own Payback Records imprint, released his single "Electric" back in February of this year, teaming up with Hayley May for a melodic deep house number. "Electric" has now received a remix package that can only be described by its own name, featuring three bouncy house reworks from Danny Quest, FANGS, and NYC duo Crush Club, which you can check out below.

Payback Records teamed up with Atlantic's dance music arm, Big Beat Records, for the release. All proceeds collected from the EP will be donated to organizations that provide and deliver basic necessities to frontline healthcare workers who are battling COVID-19.

You can listen to DJ D-Sol's "Electric" remixes via your go-to streaming platform here.

