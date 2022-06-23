Skip to main content
Listen to a Hyperactive Drum & Bass Mix From Shaq

DJ Diesel's mini-mix features originals and remixes from the likes of Nikademis, Macsen, Mylky and many more.

The biggest DJ in the world is working to add drum & bass to his arsenal.

Shaquille O'Neal, affectionately known as DJ Diesel in the electronic dance music community, has released a drum & bass mini-mix on SoundCloud. It appears as if sharing the stage with the legendary Rusko had a profound impact on the NBA superstar-turned-festival headliner, considering the new mix comes days after they performed together at Echostage in D.C.

Check out footage from the rare performance here:

Included in the short-but-sweet mix are tracks from Nikademis, Macsen, Mylky, ACRAZE, Mat Zo, Porter Robinson, Jack Ü, Noisia and many more. Running at just over 13 minutes, it provides a quick and powerful dose of frenetic drum & bass music.

"Diesel sets are a riot," the NBA Hall of Famer told EDM.com in a recent interview. "I always tell fans to come for a journey that they’ll never forget."

You can listen to Diesel's new mini-mix below.

