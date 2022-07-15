Skip to main content
DJ Dobrel Drops Sultry House EP, "Can't Stop Sexy"

DJ Dobrel Drops Sultry House EP, "Can't Stop Sexy"

The Dublin-based DJ and producer displays his unique skillset in the EP’s five tracks.



The Dublin-based DJ and producer displays his unique skillset in the EP’s five tracks.

Following his 2022 single “No One,” DJ Dobrel has returned with an infectious new project, an EP of five dancefloor-ready tracks called Can’t Stop Sexy.

With releases on established labels such as Loudkult, Wern Records and Jhaps, as well as a large number of independent singles under his belt, Dobrel is putting his own spin on house music in a potent showcase of his skillset.

Kicking off the EP is its focus single, “Sexy Banana,” which brings together saturated kicks with quirky vocals and a brisk four-on-the-floor rhythm. Dobrel follows with “Got to Have Your Love” and “Wont Stop Cant Stop,” each of which combine eerie soundscapes with a thumping low end, while “I Dont Give A” offers a chaotic arrangement of rave leads and bass stabs.

Dobrel concludes with a bonus track, “About Me,” rounding out Can’t Stop Sexy with the EP's most melodic cut, which features fluttering arpeggios and a heady vocal refrain.

“I wanted to do something a bit harder and more club-orientated for this EP,” Dobrel in explained in a press statement. “I cant wait to drop these in clubs or festivals and see the reaction!”

Take a listen to Can’t Stop Sexy below.

FOLLOW DJ DOBREL:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJDOBREL
Instagram: instagram.com/dj_dobrel
Twitter: twitter.com/dj_dobrel
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RmVN8F

