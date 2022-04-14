Skip to main content
DJ Fresh Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Classic "Gold Dust" With New Remix Package

DJ Fresh's Breakbeat Kaos label is coming back with a strong statement.

DJ Fresh's Breakbeat Kaos label is coming back with a strong statement.

DJ Fresh has made a powerful return with a new remix package for "Gold Dust," his generational drum & bass anthem released back in 2010.

The remix bundle, which arrives by way of the recently revived Breakbeat Kaos label, comes in the wake of a hiatus for Fresh, who had been focusing on his health after a remission of thyroid cancer. During this hiatus, he fully immersed himself into coding and is working as an engineering manager, running a team of data scientists working on DNA sequencing and AI technology.

Take a listen to massive "Gold Dust" remixes from Marten Hørger, Fox Stevenson, Skepsis and more below.

Breakbeat Kaos is one of the industry's most respectable drum & bass labels and was recently relaunched under Fresh's direction. It is credited with launching the careers of industry heavyweights Pendulum, Sigma, Chase & Status and Nero, among many others.

In 2021, Fresh's iconic track "Louder" celebrated a special anniversary. Shortly after the release of "Gold Dust," the single, featuring Sian Evans, made history by becoming the first dubstep song to reach the #1 spot on the U.K. singles charts. The pioneering drum & bass producer is certainly no stranger to success or the charts, though. His music went on to top the charts nine more times, including "Gold Dust."

