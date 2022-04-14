DJ Fresh Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Classic "Gold Dust" With New Remix Package
DJ Fresh has made a powerful return with a new remix package for "Gold Dust," his generational drum & bass anthem released back in 2010.
The remix bundle, which arrives by way of the recently revived Breakbeat Kaos label, comes in the wake of a hiatus for Fresh, who had been focusing on his health after a remission of thyroid cancer. During this hiatus, he fully immersed himself into coding and is working as an engineering manager, running a team of data scientists working on DNA sequencing and AI technology.
Take a listen to massive "Gold Dust" remixes from Marten Hørger, Fox Stevenson, Skepsis and more below.
Recommended Articles
DJ Fresh Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Classic "Gold Dust" With New Remix Package
DJ Fresh's Breakbeat Kaos label is coming back with a strong statement.
Breakbeat Kaos is one of the industry's most respectable drum & bass labels and was recently relaunched under Fresh's direction. It is credited with launching the careers of industry heavyweights Pendulum, Sigma, Chase & Status and Nero, among many others.
In 2021, Fresh's iconic track "Louder" celebrated a special anniversary. Shortly after the release of "Gold Dust," the single, featuring Sian Evans, made history by becoming the first dubstep song to reach the #1 spot on the U.K. singles charts. The pioneering drum & bass producer is certainly no stranger to success or the charts, though. His music went on to top the charts nine more times, including "Gold Dust."
FOLLOW DJ FRESH:
Facebook: facebook.com/djfresh
Twitter: twitter.com/DJFreshUK
Instagram: instagram.com/djfreshuk
Spotify: spoti.fi/3KBIOvH