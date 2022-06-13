Skip to main content
DJ G-String and TC5Official Reunite On Sultry House Track, "I want you to know"

DJ G-String and TC5Official Reunite On Sultry House Track, "I want you to know"

DJ G-String said the smooth single is about "reaching out to people you care about and letting them know how much they mean to you."

c/o DJ G-String

DJ G-String said the smooth single is about "reaching out to people you care about and letting them know how much they mean to you."

Multi-faceted artist DJ G-String has returned with her fifth release of the year, a smooth deep house track called "I want you to know."

DJ G-String is not only a DJ, but also a polished singer-songwriter, composer, producer and remixer. Teaming up with TC5Official, her latest track showcases the synergy between the two rising talents.

Warm piano chords drive the arrangement in "I want you to know," while the sound of the punchy drums adds a dynamic element to its pulsing four-on-the-floor rhythm. The bass is warm and deep, adding movement that matches the pulse of the kick drum. And a falsetto vocal refrain churns along underneath a powerful topline, which soars but never overpowers the balance of the instruments.

Take a listen to the sultry "I want you to know" below.

“'I want you to know' is about reaching out to people you care about and letting them know how much they mean to you!" said DJ G-String. 

TC5Official and DJ G-String have worked together on various projects over the years and they seem to have found a winning formula. While they have differing skillsets, they seamlessly merge their styles to produce wholly singular dance music.

Check out the music video for "I want you to know" below and stream it here.

