DJ Matt Black Drops Tech House Thumper "Tha Freak"

The new club-driven single is a follow-up to his previous release "No Battery."
c/o DJ Matt Black

DJ Matt Black has arrived with "Tha Freak," delivering a club-driven tech house bomb for the masses.

Black wastes no time here, kicking off the track with a driving kick-snare pattern serenaded by a chugging bassline. He eventually introduces the song's main vocal refrain, "Let me see you turn into the freak," which invites listeners to release their inhibitions—a motif we can all agree with after a year in isolation.

A long bridge builds the tension as the producer filters in punchy snares, ultimately culminating in a catchy house drop. It's here where the groovy song really hits its stride, thanks to the clever use of cowbells and crisp open hi-hats.

"Tha Freak" does well to incorporate sounds of the underground as well as the modern tech house sound heard in many major festivals. A follow-up to his previous release "No Battery," which arrived by way of the Italian techno record label Shake Recordings, Black took a deeper approach this time around, pulling inspiration from venerated imprint Dirtybird and house superstar Dom Dolla.

You can find "Tha Freak" on Beatport.

