Skrillex, Ty Dolla $ign, and Juice WRLD to Appear on DJ Scheme's Upcoming Album "FAMILY"

Over the weekend, DJ Scheme revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated debut album FAMILY. Coming next month, the LP will host 17 tracks from the producer and close to two dozen collaborators.
On Twitter, Scheme shared the album artwork and tracklist, including each of the songs' features.
Included on the album are appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Juice WRLD, Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, and more. Fans of electronic music were excited to see that the opening track, "Homesick," will feature Skrillex and Zacari. Many fans may remember that the latter teased an unreleased collaboration with Skrillex and Beam earlier in the month.
FAMILY is not the first time Skrillex and DJ Scheme have joined forces. Back in September, they put their production minds together for Lil Tecca's track "Selection," off the young rapper's debut album VIRGO WORLD.
FAMILY is set to release on Friday, December 4th. You can pre-save DJ Scheme's debut album here.
FOLLOW DJ SCHEME:
Twitter: twitter.com/DJSCHEME_
Instagram: instagram.com/djscheme
Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZUIJxX
FOLLOW JUICE WRLD:
Facebook: facebook.com/juiceworldddd
Twitter: twitter.com/JuiceWorlddd
Instagram: instagram.com/juicewrld999
Spotify: spoti.fi/3iMkEkL
FOLLOW SKRILLEX:
Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh
FOLLOW TY DOLLA $IGN:
Facebook: facebook.com/tydollasign
Instagram: instagram.com/tydollasign
Twitter: twitter.com/tydollasign
Spotify: spoti.fi/30mQf4a