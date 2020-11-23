Skrillex, Ty Dolla $ign, and Juice WRLD to Appear on DJ Scheme's Upcoming Album "FAMILY"

Over the weekend, DJ Scheme revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated debut album FAMILY. Coming next month, the LP will host 17 tracks from the producer and close to two dozen collaborators.

On Twitter, Scheme shared the album artwork and tracklist, including each of the songs' features.

Included on the album are appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Juice WRLD, Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, and more. Fans of electronic music were excited to see that the opening track, "Homesick," will feature Skrillex and Zacari. Many fans may remember that the latter teased an unreleased collaboration with Skrillex and Beam earlier in the month.

FAMILY is not the first time Skrillex and DJ Scheme have joined forces. Back in September, they put their production minds together for Lil Tecca's track "Selection," off the young rapper's debut album VIRGO WORLD.

FAMILY is set to release on Friday, December 4th. You can pre-save DJ Scheme's debut album here.

FOLLOW DJ SCHEME:

Twitter: twitter.com/DJSCHEME_

Instagram: instagram.com/djscheme

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZUIJxX

FOLLOW JUICE WRLD:

Facebook: facebook.com/juiceworldddd

Twitter: twitter.com/JuiceWorlddd

Instagram: instagram.com/juicewrld999

Spotify: spoti.fi/3iMkEkL

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex

Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex

Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex

Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

FOLLOW TY DOLLA $IGN:

Facebook: facebook.com/tydollasign

Instagram: instagram.com/tydollasign

Twitter: twitter.com/tydollasign

Spotify: spoti.fi/30mQf4a