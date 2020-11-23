Skrillex, Ty Dolla $ign, and Juice WRLD to Appear on DJ Scheme's Upcoming Album "FAMILY"

Skrillex, Ty Dolla $ign, and Juice WRLD to Appear on DJ Scheme's Upcoming Album "FAMILY"

DJ Scheme's debut album is set to feature two dozen artists across 17 tracks.
Author:
Publish date:

Skrillex Photo: Marilyn Hue

Over the weekend, DJ Scheme revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated debut album FAMILY. Coming next month, the LP will host 17 tracks from the producer and close to two dozen collaborators.

On Twitter, Scheme shared the album artwork and tracklist, including each of the songs' features. 

Included on the album are appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Juice WRLD, Lil YachtyJoey Bada$$, and more. Fans of electronic music were excited to see that the opening track, "Homesick," will feature Skrillex and Zacari. Many fans may remember that the latter teased an unreleased collaboration with Skrillex and Beam earlier in the month. 

FAMILY is not the first time Skrillex and DJ Scheme have joined forces. Back in September, they put their production minds together for Lil Tecca's track "Selection," off the young rapper's debut album VIRGO WORLD.

FAMILY is set to release on Friday, December 4th. You can pre-save DJ Scheme's debut album here.

