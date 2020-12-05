DJ Scheme and Skrillex Release Heavenly "Homesick" Collaboration With Zacari

Following their recent collaboration on a single for Lil Tecca, DJ Scheme and Skrillex have partnered back up for "Homesick," the opening cut on Scheme's new album Family. Despite what Skrillex fans might expect, the track is a delicate, vocal-heavy introduction, featuring the smooth stylings of "Don't Trip" singer Zacari.

It's songs like "Homesick" that give meaning to the belief "less is more," a thought process that doesn't receive much credit in music. With their succinct approach, however, Skrillex and DJ Scheme bring listeners closer to the music, driving greater focus toward each fleeting, angelic acapella and guitar riff, as though they were essential keys to a greater sonic blueprint.

DJ Scheme first teased a potential collaboration with Skrillex and Ski Mask The Slump God in late 2019. While the aforementioned record has not been released, it's safe to say DJ Scheme and Skrillex have hit a stride in recent weeks.

FOLLOW DJ SCHEME:

Twitter: twitter.com/DJSCHEME_

Instagram: instagram.com/djscheme

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZUIJxX

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex

Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex

Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex

Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh