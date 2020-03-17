DJ Snake Lightens the Mood with Cardi B-Sampled “Corona Virus”

DJ Snake doesn’t appear content to let the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 keep him from having fun. The Parisian DJ/producer has spent some of his newfound, quarantine-imposed free time sampling Cardi B for a gag song titled “Corona Virus.”

The sample in question is from a viral video Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) posted to poke fun at present the state of affairs. DJ Snake (real name William Sami Étienne Grigahcine) also incorporated audio clips of a hand sanitizer dispenser and a fork striking a glass to yield a heavily trap-leaning soundscape.

The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has spread to every continent since its initial December, 2019 outbreak in Wuhan, China. The number of confirmed cases around the globe is presently approaching 200,000 with the resulting death toll nearing 8,000 per the World Health Organization.

In addition to the lockdowns now imposed by governments around the world, everyone in metropolitan centers are encouraged to exercise extreme social distancing (remaining six feet from others in public areas) and wash their hands for more than 20 seconds multiple times a day.

