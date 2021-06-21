DJ Snake and Dhee Join Forces to Recreate Viral Tamil-Language Hit, "Enjoy Enjaami"

The single's release marks the launch of the streaming giant's "Spotify Singles" program in India.
Author:
Publish date:

Miko Goncalves/Anusha Asokan

DJ Snake has teamed up with Spotify to breathe new life into "Enjoy Enjaami," the global Tamil-language hit by Sri Lankan singer-songwriter Dhee. The single's release marks the launch of the streaming giant's "Spotify Singles" program in India.

The original track, which features Indian rapper Arivu and production by Santhosh Narayanan, combines elements of hip-hop and Oppari, a form of Indian folk music. Snake has now given the viral hit a dose of his signature dance-pop production, transforming the frenetic drums of the original and infusing a brisk moombahton rhythm.

Check out the new collab, which arrives on World Music Day, below.

"Anybody who knows me, knows how special India is to me—I’m always listening and watching for what’s happening there," said DJ Snake in a press statement. "When I heard 'Enjoy Enjaami' for the first time I immediately knew I had to work on it. It was great working with Dhee and to push the new wave of music culture, direct from India. This is the future."

"Spotify Singles have been a powerful medium to foster creativity and collaboration, resulting in a catalogue of unique soundtracks for our listeners from around the world," added Andy Sloan-Vincent, Head of Global Music Programs at Spotify. "We are thrilled to announce our first Single from India with DJ Snake, one of the biggest global music icons, and Dhee, who has such a powerful voice. Music is borderless and through such collaborations, we want listeners to experience different cultures."

You can find a complete list of "Spotify Singles" in the playlist below.

