DJ Snake Brings on J Balvin, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darell and Sech for "Loco Contigo" Remix

International superstar DJ Snake (William Sami Étienne Grigahcine) is back to spice up the airwaves with the release of the official remix for "Loco Contigo", originally dropped with J Balvin and Tyga. Joining the track is Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Natti Natasha, Darrell, and Sech. With all these new additions the extended version is now coming in at nearly 6 minutes in length. Grigahcine is bringing his summer smash hit back to warm up fans this winter season.

The French producer has been making a significant name for himself in the Latin music world for some time now. After throwing a remix together with this many Latin stars he's further solidifying himself as a major contender that market. The vivacious and sultry rhythm pair perfectly with Ozuna's colorful addition. Each player added to the remix provides their own dance-inducing flair on top of the original.

"Loco Contigo" was just one of a number of bilingual tracks off his 2019 album Carte Blanche. Other notable singles featured on the LP were "Taki Taki" with Ozuna, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B as well as "Fuego" with Sean Paul, Anitta, and Tainy. In recent news, he now holds a spot on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic songs of the decade. If 2020 is anything like this past year for Grigahcine, we are in for a treat.

H/T: YourEDM

