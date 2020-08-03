After dazzling the masses during their "Best of Both Worlds" livestream performance, DJ Snake and Malaa have released their full B2B set for those who might have missed the original airing or for fans who would like to relive it. No strangers to performing together, the French electronic kingpins dropped an infectious house set that followers of both artists can enjoy equally.

Featuring mostly black and white visuals, DJ Snake and Malaa took the decks alongside festival-grade production to really enhance the rare livestream event. Included in their setlist are a number of unreleased IDs, fan-favorite tunes from both producers, and tracks from French compatriots Tchami and MERCER, among others.

In addition to the YouTube upload, fans can download and stream an audio-only version of the "Best of Both Worlds" performance via SoundCloud here.

