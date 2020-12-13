Watch DJ Snake and Malaa Go B2B in Blistering "Secret Room" DJ Set

Back again to help entertain us during the longest concert drought of most of our lives is DJ Snake and Malaa, who recently teamed up for a massive B2B DJ set. Announced just a few days ago, the French duo surprised fans with some fresh weekend entertainment that can be enjoyed at home via stream.

In the new 40-minute performance, the frequent collaborators dropped a number of fan-favorite originals, collaborations, remixes, and more. The stage was designed by Murs de Leds and the stream was directed by Bastien Dardeau, who also directed DJ Snake's Paris La Défense Arena aftermovie. Fans may remember that back in August, the duo shared the recording of their "Best of Both Worlds" livestream. At the aforementioned performance, Malaa debuted a remix of DJ Snake's wildly popular track "Trust Nobody."

You can listen to DJ Snake and Malaa's entire "Secret Room Livestream" performance below.

