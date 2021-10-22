DJ Snake Drops Music Video for "SG" With Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK
DJ Snake's latest mega-collab is finally here—and the wait was worth it.
The French beatsmith has teamed up with Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of K-pop powerhouse group BLACKPINK for "SG," which stands for "sexy girl." The collab is classic Snake, a sultry reggaeton anthem with Latin trap flair. Lisa's contributions are particularly stellar here, bringing the track home with a catchy hook.
Check out the sumptuous "SG" music video below. It was directed by Colin Tilley, a renowned creative who worked on the visuals for chart-topping songs like The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," among others.
Considering the star power behind "SG," it could become one of the fastest songs to hit the billion stream milestone. The accolades are already piling up, as the collab is already trending at #1 worldwide on YouTube as of this morning. You can listen to the track on streaming platforms here.
DJ Snake is currently slithering through his fall tour, delivering unforgettable live performances across North America. He's set to perform at the triumphant return of EDC Las Vegas this weekend ahead of appearances at music festivals in Cancún, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and more.
You can purchase tickets here and check out the full list of dates below.
DJ SNAKE 2021 TOUR DATES:
10/23: Las Vegas, NV - EDC Las Vegas
10/28: Chicago, IL - Tao
10/29: San Bernardino, CA - Escape Halloween
10/30: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk
10/31: Montreal, QC - New City Gas
11/5: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk
11/6: Cancún, Mexico - Ozuna Festival
11/11: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk
11/13: Leon, Mexico - Festival Internacional del Glabo
12/16: Saudi Arabia - Soundstorm Festival
12/28: New York, NY - Marquee
12/29: Los Angeles, CA - Academy
12/30: Denver, CO & Phoenix, AZ - Decadence Festival
12/31: Dallas, TX Lights - All Night Festival
1/1: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk