DJ Snake Drops Music Video for "SG" With Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK

DJ Snake's latest mega-collab is finally here—and the wait was worth it.

The French beatsmith has teamed up with Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of K-pop powerhouse group BLACKPINK for "SG," which stands for "sexy girl." The collab is classic Snake, a sultry reggaeton anthem with Latin trap flair. Lisa's contributions are particularly stellar here, bringing the track home with a catchy hook.

Check out the sumptuous "SG" music video below. It was directed by Colin Tilley, a renowned creative who worked on the visuals for chart-topping songs like The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," among others.

Considering the star power behind "SG," it could become one of the fastest songs to hit the billion stream milestone. The accolades are already piling up, as the collab is already trending at #1 worldwide on YouTube as of this morning. You can listen to the track on streaming platforms here.

DJ Snake is currently slithering through his fall tour, delivering unforgettable live performances across North America. He's set to perform at the triumphant return of EDC Las Vegas this weekend ahead of appearances at music festivals in Cancún, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and more.

You can purchase tickets here and check out the full list of dates below.

10/23: Las Vegas, NV - EDC Las Vegas

10/28: Chicago, IL - Tao

10/29: San Bernardino, CA - Escape Halloween

10/30: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk

10/31: Montreal, QC - New City Gas

11/5: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk

11/6: Cancún, Mexico - Ozuna Festival

11/11: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk

11/13: Leon, Mexico - Festival Internacional del Glabo

12/16: Saudi Arabia - Soundstorm Festival

12/28: New York, NY - Marquee

12/29: Los Angeles, CA - Academy

12/30: Denver, CO & Phoenix, AZ - Decadence Festival

12/31: Dallas, TX Lights - All Night Festival

1/1: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk