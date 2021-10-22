October 22, 2021
DJ Snake Drops Music Video for "SG" With Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK

DJ Snake (via Twitter)

Publish date:

DJ Snake Drops Music Video for "SG" With Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK

DJ Snake's latest mega-collab is finally here.
Author:

DJ Snake's latest mega-collab is finally here—and the wait was worth it.

The French beatsmith has teamed up with OzunaMegan Thee Stallion, and Lisa of K-pop powerhouse group BLACKPINK for "SG," which stands for "sexy girl." The collab is classic Snake, a sultry reggaeton anthem with Latin trap flair. Lisa's contributions are particularly stellar here, bringing the track home with a catchy hook.

Check out the sumptuous "SG" music video below. It was directed by Colin Tilley, a renowned creative who worked on the visuals for chart-topping songs like The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," among others.

Recommended Articles

lisa-blackpink-ozuna-dj-snake-megan-thee-stallion-sg-new-221021
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake Drops Music Video for "SG" With Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK

DJ Snake's latest mega-collab is finally here.

16 seconds ago
_DSC6496
MUSIC RELEASES

STICKYFANGAZ Drops Party-Starting Hip-Hop and Bass Hybrid, "WHIPPASNAPPA"

STICKYFANGAZ's latest single is nothing but gas.

51 minutes ago
vnccii
INTERVIEWS

"People Can Reinvent Themselves": VNCCII On How Dance Music Artists Can Embrace Futurism

The rising, multi-hyphenate electronic music artist recently unveiled her latest single, a sultry dance record called "i-LIBERATE."

4 hours ago

Considering the star power behind "SG," it could become one of the fastest songs to hit the billion stream milestone. The accolades are already piling up, as the collab is already trending at #1 worldwide on YouTube as of this morning. You can listen to the track on streaming platforms here.

DJ Snake is currently slithering through his fall tour, delivering unforgettable live performances across North America. He's set to perform at the triumphant return of EDC Las Vegas this weekend ahead of appearances at music festivals in Cancún, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and more.

You can purchase tickets here and check out the full list of dates below.

DJ SNAKE 2021 TOUR DATES:

10/23: Las Vegas, NV - EDC Las Vegas
10/28: Chicago, IL - Tao
10/29: San Bernardino, CA - Escape Halloween
10/30: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk
10/31: Montreal, QC - New City Gas
11/5: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk
11/6: Cancún, Mexico - Ozuna Festival
11/11: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk
11/13: Leon, Mexico - Festival Internacional del Glabo
12/16: Saudi Arabia - Soundstorm Festival
12/28: New York, NY - Marquee
12/29: Los Angeles, CA - Academy
12/30: Denver, CO & Phoenix, AZ - Decadence Festival
12/31: Dallas, TX Lights - All Night Festival
1/1: Las Vegas, NV - Zouk

Related

dj snake ozuna megan thee stallion lisa blackpink
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake Teases Upcoming Collab With Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK: Listen

The news was announced on social media this week via a teaser video with a preview of unreleased audio.

ozuna
NEWS

Ozuna Reveals Stacked Collab With DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK On the Way

With such diverse spheres of influence, we're itching to see what an Ozuna, DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK collaboration sounds like.

Ozuna presents Cancun Fest 2021
EVENTS

Ozuna Presents "Cancun Fest" Destination Festival in Mexico With DJ Snake, Wisin, More

The four-day festival will be an all-inclusive experience at The Grand Oasis Resort.

DJ Snake
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake's Record-Setting DJ Set at Paris La Défense Arena Arrives on Apple Music

At the time, DJ Snake called the night "legendary."

Marshmello, Nitti Gritti, Megan Thee Stallion
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Marshmello, Megan Thee Stallion and Nitti Gritti's House Banger "Bad Bitches"

Main stage festival energy channeled straight to listeners at home.

Diplo Megan Thee Stallion
NEWS

[WATCH] Diplo Jumped Into a River In His Boxers On a Dare from Megan Thee Stallion

It was a "Savage" move.

DJ Snake The Weeknd
NEWS

A Collaboration Between DJ Snake and The Weeknd Could Be on the Way

Did DJ Snake just reveal a collab with The Weeknd?

21SS_SP_Mirage-Tech_DJ-Snake_5029
Lifestyle

Puma Joins Forces With DJ Snake for Shoe Inspired by Dance Music Culture

DJ Snake's new Mirage Tech shoes pull inspiration from the lights, energy, and atmosphere of EDM shows.