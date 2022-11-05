Skip to main content
DJ Snake Drops Explosive House Track, "Nightbird"

The French superstar's latest single continues his exploration of house music.



DJ Snake continues down the house music rabbit hole with his brand new track, “Nightbird.”

Following a summer of madness, including a career-defining performance at the famed Parc des Prince stadium, the French superstar has returned with the new banger, an explosive record.

"Nightbird” creeps into focus with a deep bassline and hypnotic, dark vocals. Snake eventually leads the arrangement into a languid build before it surges into a drop with frenetic synths and an electrifying house rhythm. He also released a trippy visualizer to accompany the new track, full of pulsing green and black hues.


By Mikala Lugen

EVENTS

Watch Above & Beyond’s Stunning Full Group Therapy 500 Performance

The legendary trance trio have shared their full two-hour live performance from Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium.

By Mikala Lugen

NEWS

VRJAM Launches Open Beta, Bringing Forth the Next Chapter of Virtual Events

VRJAM is showing great promise through their rapid inroads in gaming, virtual concerts and more.

By Cameron Sunkel

With the new single, Snake continues his exploration of house music. The electronic music superstar has regularly collaborated with French compatriot Malaa, appearing on his gritty house track "Deep" from his scintillating debut album.

Snake is currently on tour through the remainder of 2022. He’ll end the year with performances at MDLBEAST’s SOUNDSTORM in early December before a set at Insomniac’s alien-themed festival, Countdown NYE, which also features Zedd, deadmau5, Madeon, ZHU and more. 









