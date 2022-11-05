DJ Snake Drops Explosive House Track, "Nightbird"

DJ Snake continues down the house music rabbit hole with his brand new track, “Nightbird.”

Following a summer of madness, including a career-defining performance at the famed Parc des Prince stadium, the French superstar has returned with the new banger, an explosive record.

"Nightbird” creeps into focus with a deep bassline and hypnotic, dark vocals. Snake eventually leads the arrangement into a languid build before it surges into a drop with frenetic synths and an electrifying house rhythm. He also released a trippy visualizer to accompany the new track, full of pulsing green and black hues.

With the new single, Snake continues his exploration of house music. The electronic music superstar has regularly collaborated with French compatriot Malaa, appearing on his gritty house track "Deep" from his scintillating debut album.

Snake is currently on tour through the remainder of 2022. He’ll end the year with performances at MDLBEAST’s SOUNDSTORM in early December before a set at Insomniac’s alien-themed festival, Countdown NYE, which also features Zedd, deadmau5, Madeon, ZHU and more.

