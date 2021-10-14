DJ Snake Teases Upcoming Collab With Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK: Listen

It's been nearly one month since Ozuna announced that a collaboration was on the way with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of K-pop powerhouse group BLACKPINK. Now, with an official teaser out in the world, it appears the time has finally come for this hit-in-waiting.

The artists took to social media this week with a short, 30-second clip featuring a preview of the crossover song's audio, which features seductive horns and a hypnotic reggaeton rhythm.

While the video doesn't reveal a title or release date, it does tease the song's initials, "SG," and hints at the phrase "sexy girl." Only time will tell if this creative endeavor proves as wildly successful as "Taki Taki," which saw Snake and Ozuna team up with Selena Gomez and Cardi B. That single currently sits at more than 1.2 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Check out the teaser for "SG" below.