October 14, 2021
DJ Snake Teases Upcoming Collab With Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK: Listen

Hublot/Vogue Taiwan/Pablo Diaz/BABYGIRLTOS

Publish date:

DJ Snake Teases Upcoming Collab With Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK: Listen

The news was announced on social media this week via a teaser video with a preview of unreleased audio.
Author:

It's been nearly one month since Ozuna announced that a collaboration was on the way with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of K-pop powerhouse group BLACKPINK. Now, with an official teaser out in the world, it appears the time has finally come for this hit-in-waiting.

The artists took to social media this week with a short, 30-second clip featuring a preview of the crossover song's audio, which features seductive horns and a hypnotic reggaeton rhythm.

While the video doesn't reveal a title or release date, it does tease the song's initials, "SG," and hints at the phrase "sexy girl." Only time will tell if this creative endeavor proves as wildly successful as "Taki Taki," which saw Snake and Ozuna team up with Selena Gomez and Cardi B. That single currently sits at more than 1.2 billion streams on Spotify alone. 

Check out the teaser for "SG" below.

Recommended Articles

dj snake ozuna megan thee stallion lisa blackpink
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake Teases Upcoming Collab With Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa of BLACKPINK: Listen

The news was announced on social media this week via a teaser video with a preview of unreleased audio.

13 seconds ago
Vintage Culture
NEWS

Vintage Culture, David Guetta, Kryder Top 1001Tracklists' "Top 101 Producers" List for 2021

1001Tracklists also announced "The Future Of Dance" list, which features POC and women who are paving the way for dance music.

42 minutes ago
Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
EVENTS

ILLENIUM's Ember Shores Festival Announces 2021 Schedule

3LAU, Big Gigantic, Ray Volpe, Wooli, Blanke, and more will light up the Cancún skies.

17 hours ago

Related

ozuna
NEWS

Ozuna Reveals Stacked Collab With DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK On the Way

With such diverse spheres of influence, we're itching to see what an Ozuna, DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK collaboration sounds like.

Marshmello, Nitti Gritti, Megan Thee Stallion
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Marshmello, Megan Thee Stallion and Nitti Gritti's House Banger "Bad Bitches"

Main stage festival energy channeled straight to listeners at home.

idris elba
NEWS

Idris Elba Reveals Collaboration With Megan Thee Stallion in the Works

"It's one of those junctures, where I just feel like man, life's too short."

Ozuna presents Cancun Fest 2021
EVENTS

Ozuna Presents "Cancun Fest" Destination Festival in Mexico With DJ Snake, Wisin, More

The four-day festival will be an all-inclusive experience at The Grand Oasis Resort.

Dimitri Vegas
Lifestyle

Dimitri Vegas Joins Megan Thee Stallion for New "Mortal Kombat" Capsule Collection

The line from MJB and Everlast brings together fashion, video gaming, sports and music.

Diplo Megan Thee Stallion
NEWS

[WATCH] Diplo Jumped Into a River In His Boxers On a Dare from Megan Thee Stallion

It was a "Savage" move.

DJ Snake and Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex and DJ Snake Tease Quarantine Collab on Instagram Live

Skrillex also shared a snippet of an unreleased song of his featuring Starrah.

DJ Snake
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake Teases "Fuego" Music Video with Anitta and Sean Paul ft. Tainy

The track is hot, but the video looks to be even hotter.