Listen to DJ Snake and Selena Gomez's Sultry New Bilingual Collaboration, "Selfish Love"

After the massive success of "Taki Taki," DJ Snake and Selena Gomez have once again joined forces for a moombah-pop hit.

While "Selfish Love" was marketed as a follow-up to Snake and Gomez's 4x Platinum smash, it strikes a more sultry tone than its banging predecessor, which also features Ozuna and Cardi B. Eschewing the thick subs and club-driven sound design that pervade "Taki Taki," the Parisian beatsmith opts for sultry saxophones in the chorus for a smooth, chilled out bedroom jam. "Selfish Love" is the cognac to "Taki Taki"'s Four Loko.

The track explores a cat-and-mouse relationship where the two partners enjoy making each other jealous. "Tú quiere' a mis celos," Gomez sings in the chorus, which translates to "you want my jealousy." She then follows with a line in English: "All this time and we still got that selfish love / You like makin' me jealous (I like makin' you jealous)." Check out "Selfish Love" below.

"Selfish Love" will appear on Gomez's upcoming Revelación EP. She recently unveiled the tracklist for the record, which will be her highly anticipated first-ever Spanish language album. Along with Snake, it will also feature Myke Towers and Rauw Alejandro, the latter of whom teamed up with Gomez for the global moombah-pop hit "Baila Conmigo" in early January 2021.

Revelación is due out on March 12th, 2021.

FOLLOW DJ SNAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/djsnake.fr

Twitter: twitter.com/djsnake

Instagram: instagram.com/djsnake

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Ydtfoq

FOLLOW SELENA GOMEZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/Selena

Twitter: twitter.com/selenagomez

Instagram: instagram.com/selenagomez

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ux3DRo