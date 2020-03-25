Skrillex and DJ Snake Tease Quarantine Collab on Instagram Live

In a time when people of all walks need something to look forward to, DJ Snake and Skrillex have given music fans cause for excitement. In an Instagram Live session the two EDM titans discussed plans to release a collaboration together - as soon as this week, no less.

For the better part of the stream, the two talked about immediate matters at hand - namely how they and others were dealing with lawmaker response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In no uncertain terms, however, they also agreed to work on a track.

After touching on his upcoming album, Skrillex (real name Sonny Moore) said, “We also need something together, you feel me? A little Snake/Skrill?”

“Oh yeah, for sure. You know we’re gonna get it done,” said DJ Snake (real name William Sami Étienne Grigahcine). “We’re gonna get it done this week, trust me.”

Additionally, Moore shared a WIP during the live stream. He revealed afterwards that it features the vocals of rapper and vocalist Starrah.

Moore and Grigahcine have yet to announce a title or release date for their quarantine collaboration. A firm release date for Moore’s upcoming album also has yet to reach the masses.

