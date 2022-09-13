Skip to main content
New DJ Snake Collab Honors Landmark Rollerskating Brand

The collaboration with SPINALL, Summer Walker and Äyanna, "Power (Remember Who You Are)," appears in the upcoming short film, "The Flipper’s Skate Heist."

PUMA

You can always bank on DJ Snake.

The Parisian superstar has delivered a new blockbuster collaboration which is also set to be featured in the upcoming short film, The Flipper’s Skate Heist.

The film is a celebration of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, a rollerskating landmark first founded by Ian "Flipper" Ross back in 1979. The storied brand made a cross-country comeback this year, opening in New York City's Rockefeller Center.

As the nostalgic brand returns to achieve new heights, Snake, SPINALL, Summer Walker, and Äyanna teamed up for "Power (Remember Who You Are)," a breezy, Afrobeat-inspired single with a music video that teases a bit of what's to come in the forthcoming flick. 

dj diesel shaq
NEWS

Shaq Wants to Break the Guinness World Record for Largest Mosh Pit at a Music Festival

Fans attending Diesel's set at Excision's Lost Lands festival may be a part of history.

By Jason Heffler
swedish house mafia
GEAR + TECH

Swedish House Mafia and IKEA Launch New Collection to "Democratize Music Production at Home"

Swedish House Mafia and IKEA are providing solutions for creatives to produce music without inhibitions.

By Cameron Sunkel
VITAR
GEAR + TECH

Designers Craft Braille-Based Instrument for Visually Impaired Musicians

The designers of the Vitar sought to create an instrument that could be handled with ease in the absence of visual cues.

By Cameron Sunkel

Two masked skaters seize the moment to nab a coveted pair of Dr. Dre roller skates out of the back of an idle NTWRK truck. Watch the duo traverse precarious hurdles across the concrete jungle in the "Power" music video, and stay tuned for the release of the short film on September 24th.

The track additionally features contributions from music industry legends Dr. Dre, who mixed the track, and Jimmy Iovine, who is credited as an Executive Producer.

Watch the music video for "Power (Remember Who You Are)" below.

