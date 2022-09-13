You can always bank on DJ Snake.

The Parisian superstar has delivered a new blockbuster collaboration which is also set to be featured in the upcoming short film, The Flipper’s Skate Heist.

The film is a celebration of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, a rollerskating landmark first founded by Ian "Flipper" Ross back in 1979. The storied brand made a cross-country comeback this year, opening in New York City's Rockefeller Center.

As the nostalgic brand returns to achieve new heights, Snake, SPINALL, Summer Walker, and Äyanna teamed up for "Power (Remember Who You Are)," a breezy, Afrobeat-inspired single with a music video that teases a bit of what's to come in the forthcoming flick.

Two masked skaters seize the moment to nab a coveted pair of Dr. Dre roller skates out of the back of an idle NTWRK truck. Watch the duo traverse precarious hurdles across the concrete jungle in the "Power" music video, and stay tuned for the release of the short film on September 24th.

The track additionally features contributions from music industry legends Dr. Dre, who mixed the track, and Jimmy Iovine, who is credited as an Executive Producer.

Watch the music video for "Power (Remember Who You Are)" below.

FOLLOW DJ SNAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/djsnake.fr

Twitter: twitter.com/djsnake

Instagram: instagram.com/djsnake

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Ydtfoq