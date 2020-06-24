DJ Snake Officially Releases Long Sought After Trap ID, "Trust Nobody"

DJ Snake has finally released one of his most craved IDs, the hybrid trap bomb "Trust Nobody." The single finds the Parisian powerhouse eschewing his radio-friendly moombah-pop style for his heavy-hitting sound of yesteryear.

Snake had been teasing the tune at select live shows, perhaps most notably during a performance in his hometown at Paris La Défense Arena, where he unveiled it to a staggering 40,000 guests amid a massive "wall of death" in the crowd. Ever since that show, which was the largest single-day electronic dance music event in Europe, his fans had been clamoring for the ID.

"Trust Nobody" features some of the most thunderous sound design Snake has produced in quite some time, with menacing vocal refrains and screeching bass patches that run roughshod through its drops. The track is now officially available on all streaming platforms via Interscope and you can listen to it in full below.

