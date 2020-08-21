DJ Snake Taps Malaa for Nasty House Remix of "Trust Nobody"

Earlier in the month of August, French compatriots DJ Snake and Malaa joined forces for "Best of Both Worlds," a collaborative livestreamed DJ set. To no surprise, the tandem threw down, playing out a slew of their own originals as well as a number of unreleased tracks that had their fanbases clamoring to identify them.

One of those IDs has now seen the light of day, thanks to the serendipitous release of Malaa's remix of Snake's thunderous hybrid trap tune "Trust Nobody." Malaa takes his patented sound and twists a knife into it, delivering a more ominous take on his penchant for G-House. He produces nasty bass patches in the drop, which run roughshod through a thicket of saturated kicks and menacing percussive patterns. Malaa also decided to go haywire on the second drop, adding in quirky leads and metallic synths to bring the remix home.

You can check out the "Trust Nobody" remix below and watch Malaa and DJ Snake's rip-roaring "Best of Both Worlds" DJ set in full here.

