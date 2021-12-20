Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
DJ St3v3 Pays Homage to African Icons In Massive Trap Tune, "Africa Is Not A Country"
DJ St3v3's new song pays homage to Haile Selassie, Nelson Mandela, and more.
c/o DJ St3v3

DJ St3v3 is making a powerful and unequivocal statement about his homeland in his latest single, "Africa Is Not A Country."

Despite Africa being the world's second-largest continent, you'd be surprised how many people somehow think it's a country. St3v3's new single gets the message across with thunderous bass and blistering sound design in an arrangement designed for music festivals.

"Africa Is Not A Country" is a ferocious, chest-thumping trap banger and an ode to DJ St3v3's Ethiopian roots. The DJ and electronic music producer, who was born and raised in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, makes heavy use of the washint, a wooden flute originally used in Ethiopia by Amharic musicians. The lyrics also pay homage to a number of African icons: "If you are proud of our forefathers and our brave warriors / Let me see them hands high in the sky / Kunta Kinte, Haile Selassie, Nelson Mandela / And the list goes on and on."

"'Africa Is Not A Country' is a track that motivated me to do to let the world know more about Africa, and that to give exposure since there is a lot of things to explore in Africa," St3v3 said in a press release.

You can listen to "Africa Is Not A Country" below and find the track on streaming platforms here

FOLLOW DJ ST3V3:

Facebook: facebook.com/DjSt3v3Official
Twitter: twitter.com/DJSt3v3_
Instagram: instagram.com/djst3v3_
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ymKkwt

