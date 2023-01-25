Skip to main content
DNMO Lands On Monstercat With Drum & Bass Stunner, “Together”

DNMO Lands On Monstercat With Drum & Bass Stunner, “Together”

The British producer aims to create unique "audio-culinary experiences" in 2023.

c/o Press

The British producer aims to create unique "audio-culinary experiences" in 2023.

Landing on MonstercatDNMO has kickstarted his next exciting chapter with “Together.”

2023 is off to an exciting start for the British electronic tastemaker, who has been busy refining his sound and exploring his newfound passion for cooking. Aiming to create unique "audio-culinary experiences" throughout the year, he's now cooked up a drum & bass smash.

“Together” is a melodic drum & bass track that heavily utilizes DNMO's Prophet and Juno synths. Exploring a retro-styled sound throughout, he couples warm pads with ethereal vocals in the intro before unloading a simplistic and atmospheric–yet effective–drop. Take a listen below and stream the track here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Spotify money
INDUSTRY

Spotify Confirms Layoffs, 6% Reduction In Workforce as Inflation Hits Services Sector

Spotify's big tech competitors have raised prices on their flagship plans in recent months, a development that significantly raises the likelihood the Swedish company will do the same as the focus on profitability over growth continues to take the spotlight.

By Cameron Sunkel
DNMO 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

DNMO Lands On Monstercat With Drum & Bass Stunner, “Together”

The British producer aims to create unique "audio-culinary experiences" in 2023.

By Konstantinos Karakolis
Virtual Riot at the Cheshire Woods, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge
EVENTS

Marshmello, Kx5, Subtronics, More Confirmed for Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge 2023

The third edition of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge introduces its most stacked lineup yet.

By Niko Sani

"With this song I really wanted to lead with more minimal, simplistic production that’s catchy and to the point," explained DNMO in a press release. "It was less about packing it out with different sounds every four bars and more about creating an earworm-type track."

Over the course of the past few years, DNMO has emerged as one of the most-streamed artists on Deadbeats’ roster and has released music with its iconic founders, Zeds Dead, among other high-profile collaborators. His music production prowess is undisputed, as has also contributed significant sound design work to multiple #1 Splice sound packs, among them "Oliver: Power Tools III" and "Sounds of KSHMR 4."

DNMO is now gearing up to headline Denver's Cervante on February 16th and later join ILLENIUM in May at The Gorge Amphitheatre, with more tour dates to be announced. 

Follow DNMO:

Facebook: facebook.com/iamdnmo
Twitter: twitter.com/iamdnmo
Instagram: instagram.com/iamdnmo
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hKxqQG

Tags
terms:
New MusicDNMODrum & BassMonstercat

Related

Mazare
MUSIC RELEASES

Mazare Unites With Heart of Gold for Anthemic Drum & Bass Track, "Drive"

The Italian producer has returned with one of his strongest singles of the year.

eptic
MUSIC RELEASES

Eptic Makes Long-Awaited Return to Drum & Bass With Rumbling New Monstercat Single "Payback"

"With this song I want to pay homage to the jump up style that got me into producing."

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

Pegboard Nerds and Sophon "Shine" On Monstercat Drum & Bass Banger: Listen

Pegboard Nerds said the new track has made fans "lose their minds" whenever they drop it live.

Koven by Chelone Wolf _web fb_26
MUSIC RELEASES

Deluxe Edition of Koven's Stunning "Butterfly Effect" Lands on Monstercat

The extended edition of Koven's Monstercat debut includes remixes from Ilan Bluestone, The Prototypes, Fox Stevenson, and more.

DNMO - Definition Forbidden (Album Art) on Zeds Dead's Deadbeats Records
MUSIC RELEASES

DNMO Releases Final Tracks and Video for New EP, Definition Forbidden

DNMO has delivered a unique and versatile body of work with the EP Definition Forbidden on Deadbeats.

DNMO Press Photo - Definition Forbidden EP on Deadbeats Records
MUSIC RELEASES

DNMO and The Arcturians Release Fiery Single "Without You Near" on Deadbeats

DNMO yet again proves his production capabilities have no boundaries, stretching into an uncharted genre with ease.

Netsky and Montell2099
MUSIC RELEASES

Netsky and Montell2099 Collide On Anthemic Drum & Bass Track, "Broken"

The duo's second collaboration proves to be just as impressive as the last, 2020's "Mixed Emotions."

DNMO 1 © Glen Matheny
MUSIC RELEASES

DNMO Teams Up with Sub Urban for Infective "Sick Of You"

The producer returns on Deadbeats for another forward-thinking release.