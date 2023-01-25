DNMO Lands On Monstercat With Drum & Bass Stunner, “Together”

Landing on Monstercat, DNMO has kickstarted his next exciting chapter with “Together.”

2023 is off to an exciting start for the British electronic tastemaker, who has been busy refining his sound and exploring his newfound passion for cooking. Aiming to create unique "audio-culinary experiences" throughout the year, he's now cooked up a drum & bass smash.

“Together” is a melodic drum & bass track that heavily utilizes DNMO's Prophet and Juno synths. Exploring a retro-styled sound throughout, he couples warm pads with ethereal vocals in the intro before unloading a simplistic and atmospheric–yet effective–drop. Take a listen below and stream the track here.

"With this song I really wanted to lead with more minimal, simplistic production that’s catchy and to the point," explained DNMO in a press release. "It was less about packing it out with different sounds every four bars and more about creating an earworm-type track."

Over the course of the past few years, DNMO has emerged as one of the most-streamed artists on Deadbeats’ roster and has released music with its iconic founders, Zeds Dead, among other high-profile collaborators. His music production prowess is undisputed, as has also contributed significant sound design work to multiple #1 Splice sound packs, among them "Oliver: Power Tools III" and "Sounds of KSHMR 4."

DNMO is now gearing up to headline Denver's Cervante on February 16th and later join ILLENIUM in May at The Gorge Amphitheatre, with more tour dates to be announced.

