Seductive Tech House Reigns Supreme In 8th "Unlocked" Compilation From DND Recs: Listen

If the latest compilation from Do Not Duplicate Recordings is any indication, the label's commitment to authenticity is as strong as ever.

Helmed by BIJOU, the imprint has dropped Unlocked Vol. 8, a record comprising eight songs that reimagine the rave. CASHEW, Collelo, Control Room and more contribute stunning house tracks, all of which represent the latest display of prowess by the G-House star's flagship imprint.

It's the eighth installment of DND's Unlocked series, but it's clear that the team behind the tastemaker haven't forgotten its core tenet: supporting new artists.

"We originally started the Unlocked series as a way to introduce up-and-coming artists to the world," BIJOU tells EDM.com. "One of my goals as a label head has always been to push new boundaries with brand new artists who are looking for a way into the industry. So this series we've utilized as one of those building blocks for not only these artists, but the label as a whole. With that being said I think the consistency in the quality of the music has been the driving factor in the success of the series overall."

That consistency is palpable in Vol. 8, which has more highlights than a Vince Carter dunk reel. Take—for example—"Shadow Ban," a menacing and woozy club banger from red-hot house music duo Rich DietZ, whose signature sound remains as visceral as ever. The same can be said of "Guerrera" from Miami DJ and producer Buitano, who tips his cap to the rich dance music culture of Magic City with a sultry, come-hither tech house record.

Another highlight comes from rising house music producer Galo, who tells us DND is "doing an amazing job creating a platform for both veterans and newcomers to push the genre forward." His 80s-inspired track, "Tonight," employs an ingenious, soulful vocal sample in a shining example of the label's commitment to unearthing talent.

"I'm super super proud of the artists that have started with us from the beginning, and are now touring on a global scale," BIJOU adds. "Artists such as Nostalgix, Wenzday, DLMT, Michael Sparks and others have trusted us from the start, which is really a tough thing to do with a brand new label. To see them blossom into touring acts has been a beautiful thing to be a part of and I can't wait to see where everyone is at, a few years from now."

And now that BIJOU is seeing the fruits of his labor, it's time for DND, he says, "to take it to the next level."

"The next big thing for us is taking the label on the road on a more consistent level," he continues. "We've done some label parties this year, but have plans to take it to the next level in 2023 and beyond."

You can find Unlocked Vol. 8 on streaming platforms here.

