Los Angeles based duo DoBadlyy have teamed up with Oklahoma City's FOXX for some midtempo mayhem that's destined for greatness. "Shadow Dance," the banging new collaboration from these two rising artists, was just released via Recall Records.

As industrial-tinged midtempo bass music has gained steam over the past few years with the rise of artists like REZZ and 1788-L, innovative emerging talents have been creating some truly groundbreaking new works. "Shadow Dance" is one of those works pushing the envelope.

Bringing to mind the industrial rock of the late 1990s and early 2000s, DoBadlyy and FOXX pay homage to those sounds with almost nu-metal oriented guitar riff in the buildup that perfectly encapsulates nostalgic electronic rock.

At the drop is a crunchy, grinding bass line interlaced with bitcrushed and reverberated synths that echo out in the distance over a tight drum groove. Well-polished sound design and a no-nonsense melody complete the "Shadow Dance."

The collaboration is the first between DoBadlyy and FOXX, but hopefully not the last, as the team of producers have brought a wildly enjoyable midtempo offering to the table.

"Shadow Dance" is out now via Recall Records and can be found here.

FOLLOW DOBADLYY:

Facebook: facebook.com/dobadlyy

Twitter: twitter.com/DoBadlyy

Instagram: instagram.com/dobadlyy

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/dobadlyy

FOLLOW FOXX:

Facebook: facebook.com/Foxxarammus

Instagram: instagram.com/foxx.music

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/officialfoxxmusic