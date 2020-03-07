Doctor P Releases Debut Album, Animal Vegetable Mineral, Pt. 2

Doctor P (real name Shaun Brockhurst) has released his debut EP, Animal Vegetable Mineral, Pt. 2, via Circus Records.

Brockhurst didn't hold back with Animal Vegetable Mineral, Pt. 2, as he's made sure to include some of the heaviest hitters on Circus Records alongside his own neck-snapping productions. Frequent listeners may recognize some of the previously released singles on the LP, including "Smoke & Flames" with Virus Syndicate, "Overheater" with CRaymak, and "Death Anxiety."

As for the new tracks on the album, fans will certainly enjoy his collaboration with Franky Nuts, "Give It Up," as well as "Fuck The Speaker" and "Alone." Animal Vegetable Mineral, Pt. 2 is the culmination of Brockhurst's long and storied career, and his followers have been craving a full-length album for a long time.

Brockhurst is heralded as one of the pillars of modern dubstep, bursting onto the scene in 2010 with his iconic single, "Sweet Shop." He went on to release "Tetris," "The Champagne Bop," and "The Pit" with Method Man as well as helping found Circus Records.

The Doctor just finished a massive tour with Cookie Monsta, so catching him at a show may be difficult as of the time of writing. Keep your eyes peeled for future announcements via his socials.

