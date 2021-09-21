Doctor P and FuntCase Tease Release of "Arcade Fire," a Track Over a Decade In the Making
Doctor P and FuntCase are giving new meaning to the often-used phrase "long-awaited collaboration."
Fans have discovered the wait for "Arcade Fire," a track over a decade in the making, is finally nearing an end. The days of listening to low-quality YouTube rips of the track are behind us after FuntCase confirmed the record is on its way towards an official release. Taking to social media, the masked producer teased fans with just enough of the audio to send them into a frenzy.
Among dubstep fans, "Arcade Fire" is considered to be a long-lost grail from another era. In response to FuntCase's announcement one fan posted a video clip from a FuntCase back-to-back Doctor P set that took place in Tel Aviv way back in 2010. It may have very well been the first time the track was played publicly, and it shows a rowdy audience working up a sweat in close quarters as a barrage of bass drops.
While FuntCase's announcement said "Arcade Fire" is "coming soon," an official release date is still to be determined.
