Doctor P Releases Bubbly New Track "Won't Let Go"

Dubstep pioneer Doctor P just doesn't seem to slow down, having already released a slew of new originals and remixes in 2020. While many of those songs perfectly reflect the hard and heavy dubstep sound that the seminal bass music producer is known for, his latest is a stunning offering that dives even further into his more melodic side.

"Won't Let Go" is an emotive trip, with heart-wrenching lyrics and vocal melodies that soar above bubbly, 8-bit inspired synths. Without those vocals, the track would almost feel more akin to an arcade game soundtrack, but the perfect balance of the playful synths and sentimental vocal work gives "Won't Let Go" a unique and distinctive character.

Doctor P's most recent release comes just after his last song "Overdose," another track that falls along more melodic lines than what fans may be used to from the bass music legend. In exploring a wider breadth of sounds, Doctor P continues to expand his already storied repertoire, and remain impressive while doing so.

"Won't Let Go" is out today via Circus Records and can be found on streaming platforms here.

