Destructo's Version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" Is The Country Queen's New Favorite Remix: Listen

With his new remix of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," Destructo is officially EDM's latest superstar to pop on a pair of cowboy boots and try his hand at a lil' country twang. Only in this case, the boots are probably pink, paired with rhinestones and a V-neck for good measure.

Out via RCA and Sony Music, Destructo's version is one of the only official "Jolene" remixes to ever grace the ears of the public and, according to Parton in a press release, it's her favorite. "It makes me want to dance!" she said.

Notably, this isn't the Queen of Country's first foray into electronic music. In 2019, her collaboration with Galantis and Mr. Probz, "Faith," topped the charts with its of-the-moment tropical house bounce.

Destructo used Parton's iconic vocals to his advantage in his rework, adding a four-on-the-floor beat and clubby bass tones to give it a mesmerizing house music edge. The song's original string guitar hook also twangs in the foreground, backed by bubbly synths.

"'Jolene' has been part of my musical DNA since day one... I've always felt its lyrics and melody could be the bones to build a real dance floor banger around," Destructo added. "[Dolly] is a national treasure and to be able to have the world hear my version of it with her behind it is a blessing."

