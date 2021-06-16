Keep the Party Alive With Dom Dolla's EDM.com Exclusive "Late Night Date" Playlist

Keep the Party Alive With Dom Dolla's EDM.com Exclusive "Late Night Date" Playlist

The playlist features cuts from Jayda G, Justin Martin, Tensnake, and many more.
The playlist features cuts from Jayda G, Justin Martin, Tensnake, and many more.

The festival or club night is over, but no one wants to go to bed quite yet.

That moment can thwart any night, but fear not: Dom Dolla has created the ultimate after-hours playlist exclusively for EDM.com

The exclusive playlist arrives not long after he unveiled his hotly anticipated single "Pump The Breaks," which is primed to be the next major house anthem now that festivals are returning. The famed "Take It" producer has been pumping out some of the most popular house music tracks in the scene as of late and his DJ sets are also must-watch performances, such as his riveting performance from an undisclosed warehouse location in his home of Melbourne.

Ergo, he's a go-to guy for curating the perfect selections to keep the party going into the AM. "Dom Dolla's Late Night Date" playlist comes equipped with music from Jayda G, Justin Martin, Tensnake, Walker & Royce, Boys Noize, Carl Craig, and more. You can dive in below.

