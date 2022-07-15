90s Rave Nostalgia Meets Anthemic Dance Music In Dom Dolla’s “Miracle Maker”: Listen

Dom Dolla’s first release of 2022 is finally here.

An old-meets-new musical cocktail, “Miracle Maker” has been brewing for a while. Dom’s armed the track as his opener for the past few months, igniting crowds from major festivals like Ultra Miami to renowned nightclubs like New York’s Brooklyn Mirage.

“I decided I wanted to try my hand and write a timeless rave record that not only made listeners nostalgic for the past but excited about the celebrations we all have to come,” Dolla said in a statement.

Plus, ahead of its release, “Miracle Maker” was already a staple in the arsenal of many modern house music DJs. MK opened with the tune at his Ibiza residency, Chris Lorenzo and AC Slater dropped it at their B2B EDC Las Vegas performance, John Summit deemed it a peak set track, and Grimes declared it a “Christmas miracle.”

“Miracle Maker” is only Dolla's 11th release in a career that spans a decade, reinforcing his intent on quality rather than quantity. The Ausstralian tech house producer ensures each song he crafts has a distinct hook and dancefloor smashing bass. “Miracle Maker” continues that trend with a blend of 90s rave energy nostalgia and modern, anthemic dance music.

The track’s quite literally on its way to tear up dance floors across the world as Dolla gears up for his biggest European summer yet with Tomorrowland and a Creamfields debut in his sights alongside coveted sets in the dance music mecca of Ibiza at Amnesia, Elrow, and Pacha.

Listen to "Miracle Maker" below.

