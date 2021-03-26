Dom Dolla Builds on Breakout Song "Take It" With Follow-Up Single, "Pump The Brakes"

Dom Dolla Builds on Breakout Song "Take It" With Follow-Up Single, "Pump The Brakes"

"I hope you enjoy it as much as I loved writing a tune inspired by my old Camry"
Author:
Publish date:

"I hope you enjoy it as much as I loved writing a tune inspired by my old Camry"

House music star Dom Dolla has unveiled "Pump The Brakes," a new single that is destined to be rinsed during the looming festival season.

Fans of the Australian DJ and producer have been patiently awaiting the release of the track, which has been a much-requested ID throughout his livestreams this past year. Message boards have been flooded with people asking about the "car alarm track," and now the wait is finally over after "Pump The Brakes" arrived today via RCA Records

"Pump The Brakes" feels like a clear progression from his breakout single "Take It" which came out back in 2018. The tech house jam features alien-like vocoded vocals, quirky synths, and a rumbling bass-line—all elements that have become signature for Dolla—but he takes the production one step further here with the clever use of sporadic car foley samples. Funny enough, the track was actually inspired by his time driving a Toyota Camry. 

"Pump The Brakes" is Dom Dolla's first release of 2021. Last year he mainly focused on livestreams, performing at Defected Virtual Festival, We Dance As One NYE, and a DJ set from an undisclosed warehouse location in Melbourne, among other shows. He dropped a singular track alongside Sonny Fodera titled "Moving Blind," which went on to receive remixes from Gorgon City, Cloonee, and Biscits

You can stream "Pump The Brakes" below and across all platforms here

FOLLOW DOM DOLLA:

Facebook: facebook.com/domdollamusic
Instagram: Instagram.com/domdolla
Twitter: twitter.com/dominicdolla
Spotify: spoti.fi/3g2cuTm

Related

unnamed (4)
INTERVIEWS

Dom Dolla Releases Video for "Take It." Tells Story Behind Track [Interview]

The Australian native will be performing at Tomorrowland this summer.

Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

Gorgon City Rework Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla's "Moving Blind"

Gorgon City has cooked up yet another fresh tech house remix.

MovingBlind_Press
MUSIC RELEASES

Sonny Fodera and Dom Dolla Impress Yet Again on Intoxicating New Single "Moving Blind"

Their long-awaited collaboration is finally here.

081018_ROOF_FINAL-02-2
EVENTS

Good Looks Presents: Dom Dolla, Phlegmatic Dogs, QRTR, & N2N August 10th

Live at The Roof//Brooklyn, New York

Dom Dolla
NEWS

[WATCH] Relive Dom Dolla's Spectacular Live Stream Set from an Undisclosed Warehouse Location

The Australian house kingpin dropped a crazy set from a random warehouse in Melbourne.

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

The Magician Works His Magic with New Single 'Build A Fire' ft. Clew & Prov [Premiere]

The Magician has some new tricks - and a music video - up his sleeves

6qg9mhqw
MUSIC RELEASES

Canadian Producer Naliya Releases New Single "Oh My!" [Listen]

Naliya makes us say 'Oh My!'

Dom Dolla - Beats 1 One Mix
INTERVIEWS

Melbourne’s Dom Dolla Made His Beats 1 One Mix Debut [INTERVIEW]

The Australian producer shared his favorite throwback track, dream collaborator, perfect sunset song, and more.