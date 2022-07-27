Skip to main content
Dombresky and Crusy Drop Latin-Flavored House Collab, "El Beso"

Dombresky and Crusy Drop Latin-Flavored House Collab, "El Beso"

Latin house continues to bring the heat this summer via established and emerging producers alike.

c/o Toolroom Records

Latin house continues to bring the heat this summer via established and emerging producers alike.

Dombresky and Crusy have teamed up to release their first collaborative single, "El Beso," a vibrant, Latin-inspired house track bound to get bodies moving on the dancefloor.

Out now via Toolroom Records, "El Beso" signals that the fast-growing Latin house genre is more than just a trend. The track features winding, rhythmic percussion beckoning Spanish-language vocals by Mathieu Ruz.

The combination of 126 BPM, upbeat melodies and spicy beats make "El Beso" an irresistible and infectious dance anthem. It's no wonder this space is so quickly expanding and holding the gaze of the dance music hive mind. 

You can listen to "El Beso" below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

crusy dombresky
MUSIC RELEASES

Dombresky and Crusy Drop Latin-Flavored House Collab, "El Beso"

Latin house continues to bring the heat this summer via established and emerging producers alike.

By Tessa Frey2 minutes ago
GT_OFICE
MUSIC RELEASES

GT_Ofice Unveils Anthemic Dance Track, "Never Together"

The buzzing producer has returned with one of his biggest singles to date.

By EDM.com Staff34 minutes ago
general djing
MUSIC RELEASES

Zandros’ "Reminiscent" EP Is Pure Future Bass Bliss

The five-track EP sees Zandros continuing to advocate for mental health awareness.

By EDM.com Staff53 minutes ago

French beatsmith Dombresky has emerged as one of house music's most in-demand DJs and producers. Global hits like "Soul Sacrifice" have catapulted him to the lineups of the world's top dance music festivals, and his creative DJ partnership with Noizu has continued to reinforce his influence.

Emerging Spanish talent Crusy is quickly establishing his own presence as well. After releasing his first single on Toolroom, "Selecta," in January, he quickly followed with several singles and collaborations. Crusy has been supported by a bevy of major producers, like Carl Cox and Mark Knight.

Follow Dombresky:

Facebook: facebook.com/Dombresky
Instagram: instagram.com/dombresky
Twitter: twitter.com/Dombresky
Spotify: spoti.fi/3b6Ic4M

Follow Crusy: 

Facebook: facebook.com/CrusyOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/crusyofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/crusyofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ouE81n

Related

hugel
MUSIC RELEASES

HUGEL Fuses Reggaeton and House Music In New Single, "Tamo Loco"

"Tamo Loco" is an explosive and playful anthem from the breakout house music producer.

Dombresky-and-Noizu-pr
INTERVIEWS

Noizu and Dombresky On Friendship, Love of 90's House Music, and Massive Palladium DJ Set

The pair recently sold out the famed Hollywood Palladium.

TOKiMONSTA
MUSIC RELEASES

Dombresky Brings 90s House Flair to TOKiMONSTA's "Come and Go"

The first installment from her forthcoming "Oasis Nocturno" remix bundle.

Dombresky Festival Performance
EVENTS

Dombresky Drops New Single Alongside Massive Tour Announcement

Dombresky's new single "Trust The Process" is the perfect kickoff for his upcoming tour.

Deorro
MUSIC RELEASES

Deorro Drops New Spanish-Language Single "Ponte Pa' Mi" With Jon Z

This is the third single off Deorro's forthcoming Latin-dance crossover album.

Bad Bunny
MUSIC RELEASES

Bad Bunny Fuses Reggaeton and House Music In Standout Album Cut, "El Apagón"

Bad Bunny's experimental efforts shine in this track from his fourth solo album, "Un Verano Sin Ti."

Gianni Blu Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Gianni Blu Releases Tropical Latin House Record “Somebody Like You” via ChillYourMind

DJ and producer Gianni Blu has returned to ChillYourMind with the fresh new tropical, Latin-infused house record "Somebody Like You."

Nora En Pure
MUSIC RELEASES

Opera Meets Deep House In Nora En Pure's New Single "Wetlands" [Premiere]

Nora En Pure continues to deliver artful compositions.