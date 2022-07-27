Dombresky and Crusy Drop Latin-Flavored House Collab, "El Beso"

Dombresky and Crusy have teamed up to release their first collaborative single, "El Beso," a vibrant, Latin-inspired house track bound to get bodies moving on the dancefloor.

Out now via Toolroom Records, "El Beso" signals that the fast-growing Latin house genre is more than just a trend. The track features winding, rhythmic percussion beckoning Spanish-language vocals by Mathieu Ruz.

The combination of 126 BPM, upbeat melodies and spicy beats make "El Beso" an irresistible and infectious dance anthem. It's no wonder this space is so quickly expanding and holding the gaze of the dance music hive mind.

You can listen to "El Beso" below.

French beatsmith Dombresky has emerged as one of house music's most in-demand DJs and producers. Global hits like "Soul Sacrifice" have catapulted him to the lineups of the world's top dance music festivals, and his creative DJ partnership with Noizu has continued to reinforce his influence.

Emerging Spanish talent Crusy is quickly establishing his own presence as well. After releasing his first single on Toolroom, "Selecta," in January, he quickly followed with several singles and collaborations. Crusy has been supported by a bevy of major producers, like Carl Cox and Mark Knight.

