Dominic Lalli of Big Gigantic Announces Debut Album "A Blind Man’s Blue"

Lalli also unveiled the project's soulful titular track.
Back in June 2020, Big Gigantic's Dominic Lalli revealed the launch of his solo career by releasing his debut single "Together," a sultry jazz instrumental. Lalli has now announced a full-length album called A Blind Man's Blue, which is slated for release on Friday, July 10th.

Lalli also unveiled the project's titular track along with the announcement, which is a 10-minute journey through his funky, soul-infused jazz stylings. You can listen to "A Blind Man's Blue" below.

Taking to Twitter to share the news of the impending album, Lalli rhapsodized about its origins. "All I did pre-Big G was jazz & a lot of that music is a big part of my lineage," he wrote. "For me, the sax is my voice. It’s real and it’s from my heart." You can read the full tweet below and pre-save or pre-order the full record here ahead of it's July 10th release.

