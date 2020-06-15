Big Gigantic's Dominic Lalli Launches Solo Career with Debut Single "Together"

Big Gigantic member Dominic Lalli recently unveiled his debut single as a solo artist, the jazz ballad "Together." Eschewing the heavy-hitting bass that is synonymous with Big Gigantic, Lalli delivered a sultry, pristine instrumental track in which he flexes his classical muscles.

The soothing saxophone work in "Together" serves as a shimmering reminder of Big Gigantic's roots in classical music. While the majority of the duo's catalog is fleshed out with trap and bass music, most of it brilliantly intertwines saxophone melodies along with other brass elements.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Lalli announced that all proceeds from the single will be directed to the Black Lives Matter organization. "We are uniting our voices, working together and we won’t back down," he wrote. He also shared the official music video for "Together," which you can check out below.

“I wrote this song a couple of months ago in the middle of the global pandemic. I woke up feeling every feeling— every emotion— and just wrote it, recorded it from my home and posted it up online,” said Lalli in a press release issued to announce the single. “It was very in the moment. I wrote that I found comfort knowing that we were all in this together and that hopefully we’d all come out of it a little stronger and as better humans.”

"Now, today, as the global pandemic lingers, we find ourselves in the midst of what has quickly become the largest civil rights movement in history," he continued. "This is a breakthrough moment for humanity. I feel a sense of togetherness now, more than ever, and if we keep pushing we know we will finally start to see real change where we need it most. We are uniting our voices, working together and we won’t back down."

You can listen to "Together" via your go-to streaming platform here.

