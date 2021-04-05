Don Diablo Returns to His Future House Roots With “Eyes Closed”: Listen

Out on his own HEXAGON imprint, the tune reinforces Diablo as a future house pioneer.

As one of the leading producers of future house music, Don Diablo has returned to his roots with “Eyes Closed."

Out on his own HEXAGON imprint, "Eyes Closed" delivers Diablo's signature euphoric sound. A rolling bassline combines with arpeggiated melodies and crisp hi hats for a groovy house beat reminiscent of his of his most popular tracks. Rounding out the tune is an intoxicating female vocal that sings about dancing with her "eyes closed."

With the new release, Diablo turned to his fans to inspire creativity and excitement. "What you see with your EYES CLOSED?" he asked via an Instagram post. Fans responded with a range of optimistic comments about their memories of past festivals and hope for a brighter future.

In addition to running his own label, the Dutch DJ recently unveiled his inventive "Genesis" NFT (non-fungible token) with Super Rare. The sale featured a copy of an unreleased song along with a digital art piece and was sold for 110 ETH (approximately $200,000).

Listen to "Eyes Closed" on streaming platforms here.

