Don Diablo Returns to His Future House Roots With “Eyes Closed”: Listen

Don Diablo Returns to His Future House Roots With “Eyes Closed”: Listen

Out on his own HEXAGON imprint, the tune reinforces Diablo as a future house pioneer.
Author:
Publish date:
Out on his own HEXAGON imprint, the tune reinforces Diablo as a future house pioneer.

As one of the leading producers of future house music, Don Diablo has returned to his roots with “Eyes Closed."

Out on his own HEXAGON imprint, "Eyes Closed" delivers Diablo's signature euphoric sound. A rolling bassline combines with arpeggiated melodies and crisp hi hats for a groovy house beat reminiscent of his of his most popular tracks. Rounding out the tune is an intoxicating female vocal that sings about dancing with her "eyes closed."

With the new release, Diablo turned to his fans to inspire creativity and excitement. "What you see with your EYES CLOSED?" he asked via an Instagram post. Fans responded with a range of optimistic comments about their memories of past festivals and hope for a brighter future.

In addition to running his own label, the Dutch DJ recently unveiled his inventive "Genesis" NFT (non-fungible token) with Super Rare. The sale featured a copy of an unreleased song along with a digital art piece and was sold for 110 ETH (approximately $200,000).

Listen to "Eyes Closed" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW DON DIABLO:

Website: dondiablo.com
Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialDonDiablo
Twitter: twitter.com/DonDiablo
Instagram: instagram.com/dondiablo
Spotify: spoti.fi/2QqOvm0

Related

Don Diablo Future Album Cover
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Drops Sophomore Album ‘Future’

After ten years, Don Diablo finally releases a new album and it’s everything we’ve been waiting for.

Don Diablo & Kiiara on "You're Not Alone" - Out Now via Parametric Records / APG (EDM.com Feature)
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Joins Forces with Multi-Platinum Artist Kiiara On Stunning New Single “You're Not Alone”

Legendary future house producer Don Diablo teams up with Kiiara for a magical new release on Parametric Records

Don Diablo
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Switches Things up With 'Anthem (We Love House Music)'

'Anthem (We Love House Music)' has a similar yet contrasting sound than what Diablo usually releases.

EDM.com Don Diablo Instagram Takeover Story Time With Don Diablo
EVENTS

Don Diablo Is Taking Over EDM.com's Instagram Live for "Story Time With Don Diablo" Today

Don Diablo will interact with fans, showcase his hot-off-the-press comic book, and debut a brand new song "Voices" today at 3PM PST on EDM.com's Instagram Live.

don diablo
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Writes Triumphant New AFK Arena Title Anthem, "Invincible"

Don Diablo rallies AFK Arena's massive user base around his new single "Invincible," inspired by the RPG title.

Hexagon-feature
Lifestyle

Don Diablo Unveils "HEXAGON" Science Fiction Adventure Comic Series

Check out the first three episodes of Don Diablo's new intergalactic WEBTOON series.

don diablo
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Explains How His Official Rework of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" Came About

The future house kingpin also released the official music video for the track.

Don-Diablo
MUSIC RELEASES

Don Diablo Enlists Jessie J for Uplifting Single "Brave"

Don Diablo is back with a radio-friendly collaboration.