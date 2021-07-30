Listen to Galantis and Don Diablo's First-Ever Collab, "Tears For Later"

Don Diablo called the new super-collab "the perfect combination of both our sounds."

Galantis and Don Diablo have joined forces for their first-ever collab, a scintillating electronic jam called "Tears For Later."

Released by way of Diablo's HEXAGON imprint, the track is a bit of a departure for both Galantis and Diablo in terms of its composition. The downtempo arrangement harkens back to the latter's summer 2016 hit "What We Started" (with Steve Aoki and Lush & Simon), eschewing his euphoric future house style for a woozier feel at a head-bopping 95 BPM.

However, its sound design is signature of both of the dance music superstar acts. The distinct, saccharine vocal style of Galantis is an ideal fit for the bubbly synths and fluttering arpeggios of Diablo.

You can listen to "Tears For Later" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

Both Diablo and Galantis said "Tears For Later" has been in the works for years, according to a press release issued to announce the new collab.

"Galantis and myself have been talking about doing something together for years because we both appreciate each other’s work greatly but we simply never found the right time to make it work," Diablo said. "This past year we were finally able to put our heads together and also spend enough time on our baby since we definitely are equally perfectionistic. For us ‘Tears For Later’ feels like the perfect combination of both our sounds."

