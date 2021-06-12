Don Diablo and Ty Dolla $ign Team Up for Dance-Pop Crossover "Too Much To Ask"

After previewing their collaboration during the United Nations Virtual Launch Gala, Don Diablo and Ty Dolla $ign shared a snippet "Too Much To Ask" via Twitter. Today their track has arrived by way of the former's HEXAGON imprint.

Although the collaboration may be an unlikely pairing, "Too Much To Ask" is all we could ask for and more from the two. The track ditches Diablo's signature future house sound, instead adopting a downtempo, laid-back feel to accompany Dolla $ign's silky voice.

Proceeds from streaming will benefit the United Nations Environmental Programme and Justdiggit's #StreamToRegreen campaign, as the nonprofit will regreen one square meter of land for every 25 streams. You can learn more about the initiative here.

Listen to "Too Much To Ask" on all streaming platforms here and check out the new single below.

