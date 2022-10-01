Skip to main content
As Hip-Hop Stars Spark New Movement In Dance Music, Malaa's Debut Album Meets the Moment

Malaa teams up with Fivio Foreign, Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss and more on his star-studded debut LP, "Don Malaa."

Malaa's incendiary brand of G-House was destined sooner or later to satiate the rap community's newfound interest in dance music. With the release of his new album, Don Malaa, the masked mafioso shows just how potent that demand really is. 

The album sees Malaa flexing the full spectrum of his sound in a well-curated effort which sees him teaming up with rappers hailing from all walks. The adrenaline-fueled Don Malaa hits the gas in its introduction with the frantic patter of running footsteps—and it never looks back.

The album's first verse, from Brooklyn drill rapper Fivio Foreign, is certainly one for the highlight reel. Escalating his cadence in the build, Foreign lays the groundwork for an epic beat switch from Malaa, who blasts down the doors with the type of distorted growl bass that's sure to leave you hooked.

Subsequent cuts "Hypnotic" and "Gangsta" are red meat for fans of Malaa who thrive on the producer's high-energy bass house sensibilities and frequent use of distorted ad-libs. Meanwhile, "Discipline" marks a melodic bright spot on the record as Malaa reunites with his fellow Pardon My French Collective teammate, Tchami.

Transitioning into the final act, Jadakiss keeps his cool and smooth-talks his way onto the album in "No Panic," which is underpinned by a slippery switch-up from Malaa in the form of a fluid acid bassline.

Tying a bow on the LP, Malaa, A-Trak and Ghostface Killah team up on "Die Hard," a dreamy single that features Killah spitting in his signature stream of consciousness style, leaving fans to ruminate on the parting words of the Wu-Tang Clang artist as the album draws to a close. There's certainly plenty to look back on with this record, and one can't help but wonder if the golden age of Malaa is just getting started.

Listen to Don Malaa below and stream the album here.

