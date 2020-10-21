Listen to the Skrillex-Produced Track "Grey Goose" by Rising R&B Artist Dounia - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Listen to the Skrillex-Produced Track "Grey Goose" by Rising R&B Artist Dounia

Listen to the Skrillex-Produced Track "Grey Goose" by Rising R&B Artist Dounia

Thumping 808s and hypnotic synth work are at the bedrock of Dounia's new single, produced by Skrillex.
Author:
Publish date:

Erin Yasmeen

Rising alt-R&B artist Dounia has poured gasoline on her blossoming career with the release of "Grey Goose," a nasty yet soulful hip-pop tune produced by Skrillex.

The Moroccan-American young gun shows out on her new single, which arrived alongside a seductive music video. "Grey Goose" represents the ideal musical situation in which production meets performance, as Dounia's feathery vocal flair seamlessly interweaves with Skrillex's hypnotic synth work.

Subtle shades of the Skrillex of old are also present in "Grey Goose." While it is of course nowhere near the head-banging dubstep style that fans crave, the track features thumping 808s that knock with the ferocity of some of his older trap offerings, like his flip of Marshmello's 2015 "Where Are Ü Now" remix. Dounia also realizes the importance of collaborating with electronic producers of Skrillex's acclaim. "I align with icons only, it’s kind of my thing," she told Hip Hop N More.

Check out "Grey Goose" below.

FOLLOW DOUNIA:

Twitter: twitter.com/dounia
Instagram: instagram.com/dounia
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Hd5fw8

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

Related

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Skrillex-Produced Single "Man of the Year" from Juice WRLD's Posthumous Album

The first posthumous album from the late Chicago hip-hop artist arrived today.

Skrillex Lil Tecca
MUSIC RELEASES

Lil Tecca Releases Skrillex and DJ Scheme-Produced Track "Selection"

The single was released as a part of Lil Tecca's debut album "VIRGO WORLD."

Skrillex | Fifth Harmony
NEWS

Skrillex-Produced Fifth Harmony Track “Angel” is Out Now! [LISTEN]

Skrillex and Poo Bear produced track "Angel" from Fifth Harmony's self titled third studio album is here now, and yes, it has a video too!

FKA Twigs and Skrillex
MUSIC RELEASES

FKA Twigs Drops Skrillex and Jack Antonoff-Produced Track "holy terrain" ft. Future

Skrillex and Jack Antonoff produced FKA Twigs track with Future, "holy terrain."

Skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Spotted in the Studio with Top Dawg Entertainment Artist Zacari

Zacari shared an undated photo of the two via Instagram.

Skrillex
NEWS

Win a Private In-Person Studio Session with Skrillex

Skrillex is offering up a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a good cause.

Color press photo of Skrillex in front of a white background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Skrillex Credited as Producer on Burna Boy's "Show & Tell" ft. Future

The famed EDM artist is one of the featured producers on the African Giant Album

Skrillex Mike Einzinger
NEWS

Mike Einziger of Incubus Says He and Skrillex Are "Cranking Out New Music At Furious Pace"

Skrillex's fans are riled up after Einziger's Instagram post.