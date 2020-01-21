You Heard It Here First: Downlowd Drops Music Video for "Well Connected"

Self-proclaimed 'superhero Computerhead' Downlowd recently offered up "Well Connected," the lead single off his forthcoming EP, Origins [V2.0]. Now, the Los Angeles-based producer has released the accompanying music video for his extremely shuffle-friendly single.

The new music video for "Well Connected" depicts Downlowd educating a classroom of youth through song and dance. With their mouths agape in awe, it doesn't take long for the students to begin bobbing their heads and tapping their toes in unison to the catchy house beat and Downlowd's exciting dance moves.

WARNING: The video contains bright, flashing lights and images that may potentially trigger seizures for those with photosensitive epilepsy.

Soon, the broadcast of this event reaches the the worldwide web, and its infectious groove meets the masses in a virus-like manner, enticing all who witness it to dance along in unison. The broadcast proclaims, "There is no escape" as its viewers are transfixed on Downlowd's computer screen face.

"Well Connected" has a groove that is undeniably infectious, and the new music video does it justice by showcasing a multitude of characters dancing along to the beat. In Downlowd's own words:

"'Well Connected’ is a metaphor for fitting in. While the power of technology has brought humanity together in ways we could have never imagined, we’re more alienated than we’ve ever been. My goal is to make people happy by fostering a sense of community among fans as Computerheads and humans alike by converging our dimensions and opening the multiverse."

The music video for "Well Connected" illustrates this idea, connecting fans through song and dance with exciting and stimulating visuals that make it near impossible to resist dancing along.

"Well Connected" is out now and can be found here.

