Skip to main content
Dr. Fresch and Nostalgix Drop Gritty Midtempo Single "Ghost" On House Call Records

Dr. Fresch and Nostalgix Drop Gritty Midtempo Single "Ghost" On House Call Records

Dark and powerful, the song is about walking away from someone who doesn't deserve you.

Galen Oakes/Simone Chnarakis

Dark and powerful, the song is about walking away from someone who doesn't deserve you.

Dr. Fresch has returned to to his very own House Call Records for his latest single “Ghost.” Featuring the bold vocal stylings of Vancouver DJ, producer and rapper Nostalgix, the midtempo track is dark and gritty.

With sinister synths and powerful brass shots, the beat builds anticipation and suspense before it culminates in a huge a midtempo drop. The lyrics of "Ghost" are all about taking the power back and moving on from a toxic relationship: “I’ve been trying too long, it’s time to move on, so 'poof' like a ghost I’m gone,” Nostalgix raps. 

"The idea for 'Ghost' arrived abruptly in the midst of the chaos of the pandemic,” Dr. Fresch explained. “I had been isolated for quite awhile and had a sudden burst of energy, dreaming of being back on the dance floor in full effect.” Having previously remixed BIJOU and Dr. Fresch’s track 'Westside' with her added original vocals, Nostalgix came through in a major way again, bringing the story of ‘Ghost’ to life."

The DJs are also set to drop the music video for “Ghost,” which was filmed at Meow Wolf by Denver photographer Colin Lloyd. Listen to the single below and find it on streaming platforms here.

Recommended Articles

Excision
NEWS

Excision Is Creating a Scholarship Program to Fund Promising Music Producers

The goal of the scholarship is to bankroll promising artists who don't have the time or resources to commit to a career in electronic music production.

1 hour ago
the chainsmokers
NEWS

The Chainsmokers Announce Release Date for First New Music In Three Years: Listen

A Walmart version of The Chainsmokers have been promoting the new music on the duo's social media.

1 hour ago
avicii
NEWS

Interactive Avicii Museum Experience Opening In February 2022

Visitors will be able to listen to unreleased music from the late "Levels" producer.

3 hours ago

FOLLOW DR. FRESCH:

Facebook: facebook.com/Dr.Fresch
Twitter: twitter.com/DrFresch
Instagram: instagram.com/drfresch
Spotify: spoti.fi/39PH4zn

FOLLOW NOSTALGIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/nostalgixmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/nostalgixmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/nostalgixmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2OhCKjG

Related

Nostalgix
MUSIC RELEASES

Nostalgix Drops Boisterous Bass House Single "Boom" on Thrive Music

In accordance with her “nostalgic” vibe, the song nods to 90s rap with a bass house twist.

Dr. Fresch SNBRN
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN and Dr. Fresch Team Up for G-House Banger “What You Want” With Malcolm Anthony

This energetic G-house tune was years in the making.

Dr Fresch
MUSIC RELEASES

Insomniac Records PresentsDr. Fresch - No Introduction EP [Listen]

Jaw on the floor.

11.9.17_drFRESCH-020-Edit
MUSIC RELEASES

Dr. Fresch Launches Prescription Records with The Remedy: Volume 1

Dr. Fresch inaugurates his G house and electro-focused label Prescription Records with the debut compilation.

BIJOU, Dr. Fresch, Willy Northpole
MUSIC RELEASES

BIJOU & Dr. Fresch Throw Down for G-House On "Westside (feat. Willy Northpole)"

BIJOU and Dr. Fresch pay homage to their early G-House roots.

Screen Shot 2020-12-17 at 11.53.43 AM
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch the Spine-Chilling Music Video for Dr. Fresch and Nitti Gritti's "Cold Day In Hell" [Premiere]

The eerie music video stars young makeup artist and drag star @theonlymajor.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Deathpact Stun On Gritty New Single, "Mitosis": Listen

Arriving by way of Deadbeats, "Mitosis" is the perfect fusion of Blanke and Deathpact's signature sounds.

EvgFvmmVIAANdu0
MUSIC RELEASES

LŪN Drops Haunting Midtempo Single,"y2k2k"

The enigmatic producer is back with the follow-up to her debut single.