Draeden Unleashes Impassioned Heater "Crossfire" Featuring Garrett Raff

Dim Mak's New Noise imprint is incredibly consistent when it comes to picking up releases that showcase new or quickly rising talents. After his stunning debut on Ophelia Records in May and shining on Kannibalen Records last year, Draeden has returned with "Crossfire" featuring Garrett Raff.

"Crossfire" is an impassioned dubstep slammer that expertly conveys its message through both its lyrics and thoughtful song structure. Opening simply with Garrett Raff's powerful vocals and subtle piano, the track quickly changes pace with the introduction of jarring bass elements. The orchestral build-up smoothly transitions into aggressive growls and an unrelenting barrage of synths, helping solidify the perfect blend of soothing moments and sprawling intensity.

"Crossfire" is an excellent tune that'll please fans who are familiar with Draeden's discography and will attract new ones who enjoy the likes of ILLENIUM, Seven Lions, SLANDER, and more.

Stream "Crossfire" below.

