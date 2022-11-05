Drake and 21 Savage Sample Daft Punk's "One More Time" In Controversial Track, "Circo Loco"

Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album, Her Loss, has dropped and there's one particular track that immediately became a lightning rod for controversy.

That track is "Circo Loco," which is underpinned by an unexpected sample: a slow-rolling version of Daft Punk's iconic "One More Time."

The bold usage of the robots' biggest hit isn't the only thing that's got the industry buzzing, however. In his verse, Drake sparked controversy on multiple fronts, taking aim at both Megan Thee Stallion and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), respectively.

"This bitch lie about getting shot but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling," Drake raps, calling into question the authenticity of Megan's claim that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot during a now infamous 2020 altercation. Lanez has been charged with felony assault following an investigation and the trial is expected to commence before the end of this year.

Drake then had some sneaky words for Ye. "Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J Prince," he says in reference to their December 2021 collaborative "Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert." Despite a brief detente late last year, they've historically been on rocky terms and tensions between the two once again appear to be flaring up.

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Ye, have since decried Drake's comments in separate statements on Twitter.