Skip to main content
Drake and 21 Savage Sample Daft Punk's "One More Time" In Controversial Track, "Circo Loco"

Drake and 21 Savage Sample Daft Punk's "One More Time" In Controversial Track, "Circo Loco"

Drake kicked up a storm on "Circo Loco," taking shots at both Megan Thee Stallion and Ye.

OVO

Drake kicked up a storm on "Circo Loco," taking shots at both Megan Thee Stallion and Ye.

Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album, Her Loss, has dropped and there's one particular track that immediately became a lightning rod for controversy.

That track is "Circo Loco," which is underpinned by an unexpected sample: a slow-rolling version of Daft Punk's iconic "One More Time." 

The bold usage of the robots' biggest hit isn't the only thing that's got the industry buzzing, however. In his verse, Drake sparked controversy on multiple fronts, taking aim at both Megan Thee Stallion and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), respectively. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

drake-21-savage-collaborations-ranked
MUSIC RELEASES

Drake and 21 Savage Sample Daft Punk's "One More Time" In Controversial Track, "Circo Loco"

Drake kicked up a storm on "Circo Loco," taking shots at both Megan Thee Stallion and Ye.

By EDM.com Staff
MDLBEAST 2021_1
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Solomun, DJ Snake, More Confirmed for MDLBEAST's 2022 SOUNDSTORM Festival

MDLBEAST has announced the first wave of headliners for the 2022 edition of its flagship fest.

By EDM.com Staff
akon
NEWS

Akon's Next Album Will Incorporate EDM

Akon said that his forthcoming album, "Akonic," will integrate many different genres, including electronic dance music.

By Mikala Lugen

"This bitch lie about getting shot but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling," Drake raps, calling into question the authenticity of Megan's claim that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot during a now infamous 2020 altercation. Lanez has been charged with felony assault following an investigation and the trial is expected to commence before the end of this year.

Drake then had some sneaky words for Ye. "Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J Prince," he says in reference to their December 2021 collaborative "Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert." Despite a brief detente late last year, they've historically been on rocky terms and tensions between the two once again appear to be flaring up.

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Ye, have since decried Drake's comments in separate statements on Twitter.

Related

Drake (Anikdote Remix) - Remix of the Week
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.COM REMIX OF THE WEEK 006: Drake X ANIKDOTE

"Drake - Blue Tint (Anikdote Remix)"

calvin harris
MUSIC RELEASES

Calvin Harris and 21 Savage Join Forces for Hip-Pop Jam, "New Money"

The hedonistic track is the second single to arrive from Harris' "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" album, his first in five years.

Screen Shot 2021-10-06 at 2.01.42 PM
GEAR + TECH

Watch Tesla Coils Perform Live Rendition of Daft Punk's "One More Time"

Daft Punk's legacy will live on forever, especially when their biggest hits are remade using Tesla coils.

Daft Punk Discovery
NEWS

Eddie Johns, Artist Behind Daft Punk's "One More Time" Sample, Seeks Royalties for Source Material

Daft Punk have been paying bi-annual royalties to the rights holder of "More Spell On You," but the track's author Eddie Johns has gone uncompensated.

DJ Snake Offset Gucci Mane 21 Savage Sheck Wes
MUSIC RELEASES

DJ Snake, Offset, 21 Savage, Sheck Wes and Gucci Mane Release "Enzo"

DJ Snake's album is set to drop this summer.

daft punk
MUSIC RELEASES

A New Compilation of Remixes and Tracks Sampled by Daft Punk Has Hit the Shelves

Listen to "The Many Faces Of Daft Punk" and purchase the record on vinyl.

daft punk
NEWS

You Can Now Experience Daft Punk’s “One More Time” in VR

A fan-created virtual reality program lets users explore the world of Daft Punk’s “One More Time.”

Wax Motif
MUSIC RELEASES

Wax Motif Unveils New Remixes of Music From Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Album

Wax Motif transformed the minimal house tracks into bouncy, club-ready reworks.