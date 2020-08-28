Watch Elderbrook's Haunting Live Cover of Drake's "Toosie Slide"

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, renowned English electronic music Elderbrook was on a barnstorming journey to superstardom, touring the world and proliferating his unique electro-soul sound. Since his tours consisted of a lot of time spent in hotels, he decided to cover some of his favorite songs in his down time and share them with fans.

One of those covers is a haunting take on Drake's chart-topping hip-hop anthem "Toosie Slide." Covering a song of this magnitude may present a daunting task to most, but with an innate ability to inject soul regardless of genre, Elderbrook does so with a phlegmatic nonchalance. He makes it look easy, stripping the thumping original down to its barebones and deconstructing its heavy bass elements before replacing them with melancholic guitar work. His vocal style also adds a tincture of twang, solidifying the rework as a hypnotic and wholly authentic twist on a track that is simply not easy to take on.

Elderbrook has compiled a snowballing playlist of all his "Hotel Room Sessions" tracks, which you can peruse here. Additional covers include Coldplay's "Fix You," Black Eyed Peas' "Shut Up," and a stupefying reimagination of Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody."

Check out Elderbrook's "Toosie Slide" cover below.

