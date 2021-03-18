Denver's Own Dreamers Delight Shares Kaleidoscopic Visual for New Single "Carbon" [Premiere]

Denver-based producer Dreamers Delight has unveiled his latest single, the hypnotic bass jam "Carbon," alongside a stunning audiovisual clip.

Developed in collaboration with digital creator RubenFro, the visualizer takes viewers into a rabbit hole of kaleidoscopic imagery, soundtracked by the mind-bending melodic flair of Dreamers Delight. Within a few seconds of diving into the video's polychromatic dreamscape, it's easy to realize why the young artist's first-ever live performance under his Dreamer’s Delight moniker took place at Electric Forest.

Check out the "Carbon" music video below, premiered exclusively on EDM.com.

"Carbon" will appear on Dreamers Delight's forthcoming Atlas EP, which is due out late summer 2021. According to a recent Facebook post, the Denver-based beatsmith has been working on the ambitious visual EP for over a year. Each track will flaunt it’s own meticulously curated visual environment, such as a jungle and an ocean.

"This EP has been a work in progress for over a year, and it’s incredibly humbling to release the first song and visual from the EP finally," Dreamers Delight told EDM.com. "'Carbon' is a journey through the psychedelic oasis of the desert, where you’ll find all sorts of magic along the ride. I’m so excited to be able to share my dreams with the world, and I hope that everyone can feel the power of this journey."

You can pre-save "Carbon" here ahead of its official release tomorrow, March 19th.

