Denver's Own Dreamers Delight Shares Kaleidoscopic Visual for New Single "Carbon" [Premiere]

Denver's Own Dreamers Delight Shares Kaleidoscopic Visual for New Single "Carbon" [Premiere]

"Carbon" will appear on Dreamers Delight's forthcoming "Atlas" EP.
Author:
Publish date:

Sam Silkworth

"Carbon" will appear on Dreamers Delight's forthcoming "Atlas" EP.

Denver-based producer Dreamers Delight has unveiled his latest single, the hypnotic bass jam "Carbon," alongside a stunning audiovisual clip.

Developed in collaboration with digital creator RubenFro, the visualizer takes viewers into a rabbit hole of kaleidoscopic imagery, soundtracked by the mind-bending melodic flair of Dreamers Delight. Within a few seconds of diving into the video's polychromatic dreamscape, it's easy to realize why the young artist's first-ever live performance under his Dreamer’s Delight moniker took place at Electric Forest.

Check out the "Carbon" music video below, premiered exclusively on EDM.com.

"Carbon" will appear on Dreamers Delight's forthcoming Atlas EP, which is due out late summer 2021. According to a recent Facebook post, the Denver-based beatsmith has been working on the ambitious visual EP for over a year. Each track will flaunt it’s own meticulously curated visual environment, such as a jungle and an ocean.

"This EP has been a work in progress for over a year, and it’s incredibly humbling to release the first song and visual from the EP finally," Dreamers Delight told EDM.com. "'Carbon' is a journey through the psychedelic oasis of the desert, where you’ll find all sorts of magic along the ride. I’m so excited to be able to share my dreams with the world, and I hope that everyone can feel the power of this journey."

You can pre-save "Carbon" here ahead of its official release tomorrow, March 19th.

FOLLOW DREAMERS DELIGHT:

Facebook: facebook.com/DreamersDelights
Twitter: twitter.com/dreamersdelight
Instagram: instagram.com/thedreamersdelight
Spotify: spoti.fi/30TrIoc

Related

Crooked-Colours-Press-Photo-1-scaled
MUSIC RELEASES

Crooked Colours Drop Hypnotic New Single "No Sleep" Along With Kaleidoscopic Visualizer

The track will appear on the group's forthcoming third full-length album due later this year.

Champagne Drip Press 1
MUSIC RELEASES

Champagne Drip and Crystalline Refract Reality with "Kaleidoscope" [Premiere]

Champagne Drip's new EP is out via Wakaan.

MYRNE
MUSIC RELEASES

MYRNE Releases Pensive New Single "Sleeping On My Own Again"

The track will appear on MYRNE's upcoming EP.

HVDES Press Photo (Purple Background)
MUSIC RELEASES

HVDES Shares Lead Single "Ghost.exe" from Upcoming Kannibalen EP [Premiere]

Don't miss out on a free download of HVDES "Ghost.exe" off her forthcoming Kannibalen Records EP, Stand Alone Complex.

joji
MUSIC RELEASES

Joji Shares New Video/Single "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK"

Joji Announces Debut Album Ballads 1

A photo of DJ/producer Psymbionic with his dreadlocks in mid air during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Psymbionic Explores His Limits on "Carbon Based Lifeform" [Premiere]

Psymbionic unveils his last couple years of work with his latest album.

Screen Shot 2020-05-31 at 12.00.18 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Celebrates 30th Birthday with Funky New Single and Kaleidoscopic Music Video

Happy 30th birthday, GRiZ!

Ghost Dance In Black Jacket and Hat Standing In the woods (Press Photo)
FEATURES

Ghost Dance Shares Music Skate Video for mau5trap Release "Malware" [Premiere]

Ghost Dance and Modulh8ter's mau5trap collaboration "Malware" got the music and skate video treatment.