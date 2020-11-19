Drezo Shares Preview of Haunting Unreleased REZZ Collab

Drezo Shares Preview of Haunting Unreleased REZZ Collab

DREZZO, anyone?
Two producers churning out some of the darkest bass in electronic music have teamed up for a sinister collaboration.

Electro house wizard Drezo took to Twitter today to share a preview of an unreleased collab with none other than REZZ. It's still an ID at the moment and the clip is only 15-seconds long, but you can hear the direction the two are going—and it sounds massive. Signature sounds of both artists are present here, like Drezo's ominous bass plucks and REZZ's hypnotic pads. Neither of them have announced an official release date.

Check out the preview below, courtesy of a tweet by Drezo. It's worth noting that one of the audio clips has been named "DREZZO," which would most likely be the name of the pair if they were to officially join forces as a duo. While the formation of a new production partnership is unlikely, it's certainly not out of the question.

