DROELOE Unveils Enchanting Single "Aurora": Listen

Pairing immersive visual art with vibrant pieces of electronic music, DROELOE has long been an electronic music favorite. Earlier this year, he masterfully displayed his eclectic production style via his PILLARS /// EP, which marked a new start for the DROELOE project after the departure of his bandmate in 2020.

Directly following the EP, which explored DROELOE's change of perspective during times of uncertainty last year, he has now returned with a new single called “Aurora.”

Wearing his experimental sensibilities on his sleeve, the song is his debut on the electronic tastemaker CloudKid. Representing the exhilarating feeling of a fresh start after overcoming hardships, “Aurora” ebbs and flows with the help of sparkly synths, complex rhythmic patterns and playful melodies. Take a listen below.

“I have this feeling that I hope the song emulates and it’s accompanied by a very clear visual of when I’m on tour, when the bus is leaving in the morning, at first day-break,” explained DROELOE in a press statement. “That’s a nice metaphor to describe it for me."

"The way I see these songs [from PILLARS /// into ‘Aurora’] is that the last chapter was all about self-analysis and self-reflection whereas, this one is about self-actualization and just going for it," he continued. "That fresh start, fresh feeling; it can be different for everyone in terms of what it is or how it is represented, but that feeling, I think, is mostly the same and what I want to personify on ‘Aurora.’”

You can stream "Aurora" here.

